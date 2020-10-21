OPINION | Gadgets & Gizmos: Island Bamboo Pakka wood spoons and trivet

It was love at first sight when I opened the marketing email for these pieces from Island Bamboo. The symmetry and richness of the wood grain were a feast for my eyes. When the company offered to send samples for testing, I could not resist.

Fortunately, the Pakka wood pieces lived up to my expectations. They're smooth and easy to grip and the trivet is as functional as it is beautiful. They're heavier than bamboo, but not clunky. The spoon handles feature holes for hanging them from hooks.

Pakka wood, if you're unfamiliar as I was, is an engineered wood/resin composite material that feels and looks like hardwood, but actually compressed layers of veneer. It is often used on knife handles.

I received samples in natural tones, but pieces also come in a rainbow of vibrant colors that suit any decor. In addition to the spoons and trivet here, Island Bamboo's Pakka wood products include cutting boards, serving bowls, salad servers, bottle toppers and assorted utensils. For more information, visit islandbamboo.com.

The pieces are heat resistant up to 450 degrees and are safe to use on all types of cookware.

Hand wash only (don't soak — wash in warm, soapy water; dry and condition)

$8 and up depending on piece