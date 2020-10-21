Police: 2 injured in shooting at Little Rock home

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A man and a woman were injured Tuesday night in a shooting at a Little Rock home, police said.

The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. at 1906 S. Pulaski St., a Little Rock police report states. Officers dispatched to the scene found Martinez Scott, 42, of Jacksonville sitting on the sidewalk outside the home, with a gunshot wound in his left foot, according to the report.

Inside the home, officers discovered a woman, 24-year-old Vivian Kirk of Sherwood, suffering from a gunshot wound in her right hand, the report states.

Medics responded to the scene and took Scott and Kirk to UAMS Medical Center for treatment.

Witnesses who were at the home when the two were injured said they didn’t see a shooter, or where the shots came from, authorities said. According to police, officers found shell casings near the front door and bullet holes in the door.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.