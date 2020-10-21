MEN'S GOLF

UALR tops ASU for own title

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock won the Little Rock Invitational, beating Arkansas State University by 17 strokes Tuesday at Chenal Country Club's Founder's Course in Little Rock.

The Trojans shot an 829 (285-274-270) while the Red Wolves shot an 846 (272-281-293). The University of Central Arkansa finished 12th with 886 (296-296-294).

Individually, Magnus Lomholt of UALR finished tied for fourth with a 210 (71-70-69). Marcel Rauch finished tied for seventh with a 212 (67-70-75), and Logan Pate finished tied for 10th with a 213 (74-73-66). Zan Luka Stirn (68-75-69) of Arkansas State and his teammate Jack Madden (71-68-73) finished tied for seventh with a 212.

Nate Jolly of Central Arkansas finished tied for 39th with a 220 (68-74-78).

WOMEN'S GOLF

Arkansas ninth in Mississippi

The University of Arkansas shot a 289 in the second round at The Ally in West Point, Miss., and is in ninth place with a 583.

South Carolina leads with a 568 after a second-round 281. Tennessee is in second place with a 570 after a second-round 280.

Individually, Brooke Matthews of Arkansas is tied for seventh with a 141 after a second-round 70. Ela Ancona is tied for 19th with a 145 after a second-round 74.

UCA second in Georgia

The University of Central Arkansas is in second place after the second round of the Callaway Gardens Invitational in Callaway Gardens, Ga.

The Bears shot a 291 in the second round and have a 36-hole total of 580, trailing Middle Tennessee State by two strokes. The University of Arkansas at Little Rock is in eighth place with a 597 after a second-round 302.

Individually, Tania Nunez of Central Arkansas is tied for third with a 141 after shooting a second-round 73. Elin Kumlin is in eighth place with a 144.

Malena Austerslatt of UALR is tied for 11th with a 146 after shooting a second-round 72.

MEN'S CROSS COUNTRY

Arkansas' Kemboi earns SEC honor

Amon Kemboi of the University of Arkansas was named SEC runner of the week Tuesday.

Posting a time of 23:25.5 over the 8,000-meter course, Kemboi won the Blazer Classic by three tenths of a second over Mississippi's Mario Garcia Romo, and five tenths of a second ahead of the Rebels Cole Bullock.

Arkansas totaled 29 points for the team title in defeating Mississippi (50) for a second time this season.

VOLLEYBALL

SBC changes tournament format

The Sun Belt Conference announced it is changing the format for its conference tournament.

The tournament will feature all 12 teams divided into four, three-team pools. Every team will play two matches in pool play on Nov. 18 in Foley, Ala. Pool winners will advance to a single elimination tournament on Nov. 21 with the championship on Nov. 22.