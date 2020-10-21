Super Quiz: The Planets

How many planets are there in the solar system?
Which planet is the "Red Planet"?
Which is the smallest planet?
Name the largest planet.
Which planet is about 93 million miles from the sun?
This planet is named after the Roman goddess of love and beauty.
Titan, this planet's largest moon, is larger than the planet Mercury.
This planet has a "Great Dark Spot."
Seven of the planets have been mentioned. Name the missing one.
ANSWERS:
Eight
Mars
Mercury
Jupiter
Earth
Venus
Saturn
Neptune
Uranus
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.