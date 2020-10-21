UNDER THE RADAR: Pulaski Academy’s Kaylan Makan

On Wednesdays, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Pulaski Academy’s Kaylan Makan.

Class: 2021

Position: Guard

Size: 6-2, 180 pounds

ACT: 32

Stats: As a junior, he averaged 12 points per game, shot 48 percent beyond the 3-point line, made 52 3s and shot 90 percent from the free throw line.

Interest: Several Division II schools

Coach Trent Morgan:

“His game has evolved. I remember him in the eighth and ninth grade really as just a spot-up shooter. A skinny kid that would kind of hang out around the 3-point line and I was constantly on him to play some defense, play defense. You have to play defense, buy into the defensive end. Over the years he started doing that as well. (He is) kind of transforming his game not just around the perimeter, but attacking the paint, trying to get to the free throw line attacking the rim. Over the past two years he has hit the weights really hard, just trying to make himself an all-around player. He’s not there yet, but he’s getting there.”

Work ethic similar to former Pulaski Academy and Razorbacks guard Dusty Hannahs:

“I would put him right up here as far as work ethic. Just wearing us coaches out about getting in the gym. Working out at 5 a.m. wearing out that shooting gun. His work ethic is incredible. One of the purest shots and shooting forms of a high school basketball player I’ve probably ever seen.”

Good leader:

“He’s one of our top leaders vocally in practice. He’s always lived by example, but this year he’s been a lot more vocal in practice and on the court. That’s been refreshing to see.”