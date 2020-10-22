In-state target Joseph Pinion ready to announce college decision

Morrilton's Joseph Pinion blocks the shot of Magnolia's Derrian Ford (20) during a Class 4A playoff game Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Magnolia. ( J.D. Bailey, Banner-News )

Morrilton shooting guard Joseph Pinion has announced plans to reveal his college decision Friday at 11:30 a.m.

Pinion, 6-6, 180 pounds, has 14 scholarship offers from Arkansas, Kansas, Baylor, Oklahoma, TCU, Ole Miss, Tulsa, DePaul and others.

He had a Zoom meeting with Razorback coach Eric Musselman, associate head coach David Patrick and director of operations Anthony Ruta on Wednesday.

Pinion averaged 18 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 steals per game as a sophomore, and 12.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal and 1 block as a freshman.

Pinion and his parents visited Musselman and the Arkansas staff last November. He also visited Baylor, Vanderbilt and Central Arkansas.