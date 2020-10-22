Arkansas football commitments weekly, season stats

A statistical look at how Arkansas’ 2021 football commitments are faring:
POSITION, NAME, HEIGHT, WEIGHT, 40-YARD DASH, SCHOOL, FRIDAY GAME, FOR SEASON
LB MARCO AVANT 6-2.5, 212, 4.69, Jonesboro vs. Searcy
59 tackles, 4 sacks, 2 TFL
OL COLE CARSON 6-6, 285, Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest (Open)
Graded 90 percent, 6 pancake blocks, 11 knockdowns, 2 cut blocks; 39 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 recovered fumble
QB LUCAS COLEY 6-2, 205, San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian vs. Del Rio (Thurs.)
55-99-980 passing, 11 TD; 54-381 rushing, 9 TD
RB AJ GREEN 5-11, 180, 4.39, Tulsa Union vs. Norman North
89-567 rushing, 6 TD; 4-22 receiving
S JERMAINE HAMILTON-JORDAN 6-0, 203, 4.56, Kansas City Lincoln College Prep at Southeast
71 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 PBU, 1 recovered fumble; 17-264 rushing, 5 TD
RB JAVION HUNT 6-0, 204, 4.41, Oklahoma City Carl Albert vs. Western Heights
55-389 rushing, 2 TD; 1-27 receiving; 10 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 recovered fumble
WR KETRON JACKSON 6-2, 185, 4.40 Royse City, Texas vs. Greenville
16-211 receiving, 3 TD; 4 pancake blocks
K CAMERON LITTLE 6-2, 170, Moore (Okla.) Southmoore at Edmond North
4-5 FGs, long of 47, 19-19 PATs, 35 punts for 43.91 average, 26-27 touchbacks, 2-2 onside kicks; 1-1-6 passing
CB CHASE LOWERY 6-0, 183, 4.5, Frisco, Texas vs. Lebanon Trail
4-54 rushing; 3-82 receiving; 7 tackles, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble; 3-70 KOR, 3-39 PR
OL DEVON MANUEL 6-8, 305, Arnaudville (La.) Beau Chene vs. Livonia
Graded 84 percent
TE ERIN OUTLEY 6-4, 256, Little Rock Parkview at Russellville
2-90 receiving, TD
CB KEUAN PARKER 5-11, 170, 4.4, Tulsa Washington vs. Ponca City
25 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 INT, 2 PBU
LB CHRISTOPHER PAUL 6-1, 235, 4.71, Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County vs. Peach County
56 tackles, 12 TFL, 2 QB hurries, 1 forced fumble, 1 recovered fumble; 1-6 receiving, 2-2 pt conv
QB LANDON ROGERS 6-5, 210, Little Rock Parkview at Russellville
28-49-317 passing, 1 TD; 56-485 rushing, 7 TD
ATH RAHEIM SANDERS 6-2, 210, Rockledge, Fla. (Open)
14-266 receiving, 3 TD; 6-146 rushing, 2 TD; 1-94 KOR; 1 tackle
WR BRYCE STEPHENS 6-0, 165, 4.56, Oklahoma City Marshall (Open)
18-371 receiving, 7 TD; 3-10 rushing; 3 tackles, 1 INT, 1 PBU
OL TERRY WELLS 6-4, 306, Wynne at Paragould
No stats
WR JAEDON WILSON 6-3, 173, Desoto, Texas vs. Waxahachie
8-169 receiving
DL SOLOMON WRIGHT 6-1, 280, Vian, Okla. vs. Panama
43 tackles, 23 TFLs, 3 sacks, 2 recovered fumbles, 1 strip-sack, TD
LAST WEEK:
MARCO AVANT (5 tackles, 1 sack in 38-13 victory over West Memphis) COLE CARSON (DNP in 35-20 victory over Alba-Golden) LUCAS COLEY (16-28-218 passing, 2 TDs, 18-46 rushing, 2 TDs in 35-31 victory over Round Rock) AJ GREEN (15-147 rushing, 2 TDs in 62-12 victory over Moore) JERMAINE HAMILTON-JORDAN (DNP in 45-8 victory over Central) JAVION HUNT (13-117 rushing, 1 TD, 4 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 recovered fumble in 42-7 victory over Piedmont) KETRON JACKSON (6-64 receiving, 1 TD, 2 pancake blocks in 41-28 victory over Corsicana) CAMERON LITTLE (1-1 PAT, 2-3 touchbacks, 3 punts for 37 average in 43-13 loss to Owasso) CHASE LOWERY (Open date) DEVON MANUEL (No stats available in 7-0 loss Northside) ERIN OUTLEY (DNP in 28-20 victory over Van Buren) KEUAN PARKER (DNP in 49-0 victory over Putnam City West) CHRISTOPHER PAUL (13 tackles, 2-pt conv in 38-7 victory over Mary Persons) LANDON ROGERS (1-3-10 passing, 13-111 rushing, 2 TDs in 28-20 victory over Van Buren) RAHEIM SANDERS (1-44 rushing, 1 TD, 1 tackle in 54-7 victory over Heritage) BRYCE STEPHENS (DNP in 21-6 loss to Cushing) TERRY WELLS (No stats in 49-20 victory over Batesville) JAEDON WILSON (3-54 receiving in 62-29 victory over Trinity Christian) SOLOMON WRIGHT (6 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack, 1 strip/TD in 84-0 victory over Pocola)