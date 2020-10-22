Arkansas football commitments weekly, season stats

Tulsa Union running back AJ Green, who is committed to play at Arkansas, is rated as a 4-star recruit by ESPN. (Tulsa World/Brett Rojo)

A statistical look at how Arkansas’ 2021 football commitments are faring:

POSITION, NAME, HEIGHT, WEIGHT, 40-YARD DASH, SCHOOL, FRIDAY GAME, FOR SEASON

LB MARCO AVANT 6-2.5, 212, 4.69, Jonesboro vs. Searcy

59 tackles, 4 sacks, 2 TFL

OL COLE CARSON 6-6, 285, Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest (Open)

Graded 90 percent, 6 pancake blocks, 11 knockdowns, 2 cut blocks; 39 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 recovered fumble

QB LUCAS COLEY 6-2, 205, San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian vs. Del Rio (Thurs.)

55-99-980 passing, 11 TD; 54-381 rushing, 9 TD

RB AJ GREEN 5-11, 180, 4.39, Tulsa Union vs. Norman North

89-567 rushing, 6 TD; 4-22 receiving

S JERMAINE HAMILTON-JORDAN 6-0, 203, 4.56, Kansas City Lincoln College Prep at Southeast

71 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 PBU, 1 recovered fumble; 17-264 rushing, 5 TD

RB JAVION HUNT 6-0, 204, 4.41, Oklahoma City Carl Albert vs. Western Heights

55-389 rushing, 2 TD; 1-27 receiving; 10 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 recovered fumble

WR KETRON JACKSON 6-2, 185, 4.40 Royse City, Texas vs. Greenville

16-211 receiving, 3 TD; 4 pancake blocks

K CAMERON LITTLE 6-2, 170, Moore (Okla.) Southmoore at Edmond North

4-5 FGs, long of 47, 19-19 PATs, 35 punts for 43.91 average, 26-27 touchbacks, 2-2 onside kicks; 1-1-6 passing

CB CHASE LOWERY 6-0, 183, 4.5, Frisco, Texas vs. Lebanon Trail

4-54 rushing; 3-82 receiving; 7 tackles, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble; 3-70 KOR, 3-39 PR

OL DEVON MANUEL 6-8, 305, Arnaudville (La.) Beau Chene vs. Livonia

Graded 84 percent

TE ERIN OUTLEY 6-4, 256, Little Rock Parkview at Russellville

2-90 receiving, TD

CB KEUAN PARKER 5-11, 170, 4.4, Tulsa Washington vs. Ponca City

25 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 INT, 2 PBU

LB CHRISTOPHER PAUL 6-1, 235, 4.71, Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County vs. Peach County

56 tackles, 12 TFL, 2 QB hurries, 1 forced fumble, 1 recovered fumble; 1-6 receiving, 2-2 pt conv

QB LANDON ROGERS 6-5, 210, Little Rock Parkview at Russellville

28-49-317 passing, 1 TD; 56-485 rushing, 7 TD

ATH RAHEIM SANDERS 6-2, 210, Rockledge, Fla. (Open)

14-266 receiving, 3 TD; 6-146 rushing, 2 TD; 1-94 KOR; 1 tackle

WR BRYCE STEPHENS 6-0, 165, 4.56, Oklahoma City Marshall (Open)

18-371 receiving, 7 TD; 3-10 rushing; 3 tackles, 1 INT, 1 PBU

OL TERRY WELLS 6-4, 306, Wynne at Paragould

No stats

WR JAEDON WILSON 6-3, 173, Desoto, Texas vs. Waxahachie

8-169 receiving

DL SOLOMON WRIGHT 6-1, 280, Vian, Okla. vs. Panama

43 tackles, 23 TFLs, 3 sacks, 2 recovered fumbles, 1 strip-sack, TD

LAST WEEK:

MARCO AVANT (5 tackles, 1 sack in 38-13 victory over West Memphis) COLE CARSON (DNP in 35-20 victory over Alba-Golden) LUCAS COLEY (16-28-218 passing, 2 TDs, 18-46 rushing, 2 TDs in 35-31 victory over Round Rock) AJ GREEN (15-147 rushing, 2 TDs in 62-12 victory over Moore) JERMAINE HAMILTON-JORDAN (DNP in 45-8 victory over Central) JAVION HUNT (13-117 rushing, 1 TD, 4 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 recovered fumble in 42-7 victory over Piedmont) KETRON JACKSON (6-64 receiving, 1 TD, 2 pancake blocks in 41-28 victory over Corsicana) CAMERON LITTLE (1-1 PAT, 2-3 touchbacks, 3 punts for 37 average in 43-13 loss to Owasso) CHASE LOWERY (Open date) DEVON MANUEL (No stats available in 7-0 loss Northside) ERIN OUTLEY (DNP in 28-20 victory over Van Buren) KEUAN PARKER (DNP in 49-0 victory over Putnam City West) CHRISTOPHER PAUL (13 tackles, 2-pt conv in 38-7 victory over Mary Persons) LANDON ROGERS (1-3-10 passing, 13-111 rushing, 2 TDs in 28-20 victory over Van Buren) RAHEIM SANDERS (1-44 rushing, 1 TD, 1 tackle in 54-7 victory over Heritage) BRYCE STEPHENS (DNP in 21-6 loss to Cushing) TERRY WELLS (No stats in 49-20 victory over Batesville) JAEDON WILSON (3-54 receiving in 62-29 victory over Trinity Christian) SOLOMON WRIGHT (6 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack, 1 strip/TD in 84-0 victory over Pocola)