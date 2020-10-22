Complaints fly of intimidation at voting places

Tamika Morris, 47, a volunteer with Pinellas for Biden, waves a sign at passing cars next to Pinellas GOP volunteer Robby Thurston, 38, at the supervisor of elections office in downtown St. Petersburg, Fla., on Oct. 19, the first day of early voting in Pinellas County. MUST CREDIT: Photo for The Washington Post by Zack Wittman

In an election year clouded with anxieties about voter intimidation and the possibility of election-related violence, the first days of early voting have unfolded with dozens of accusations of inappropriate campaigning and possible voter intimidation in at least 14 states.

The reports, though anecdotal, illustrate the tensions unfolding as more than 33 million Americans have already cast ballots two weeks before Election Day.

Election officials say voting has progressed relatively smoothly. But a wide array of complaints have been reported around the country, according to tips reviewed by ProPublica's Electionland project and shared with other news organizations including The Washington Post, and incidents reported by local media.

During a rally in support of President Donald Trump earlier this month in Nevada City, Calif., supporters in cars and trucks crowded into the parking lot of the county government center.

As many as 300 people played music, cheered and called out through a megaphone, according to Natalie Adona, a county election official who could see the gathering from her second-floor office at the Eric Rood Administration Center.

But unlike usual Trump rallies, this one was happening at the site of one of the most popular drive-up ballot boxes in the county. And early voting was already underway.

Adona, the assistant clerk-recorder and registrar of voters in Nevada City, confirmed that residents reported "they did not feel comfortable," and some said they couldn't access the drop box because of the rally.

Thea McDonald, a spokeswoman for Trump's campaign, said the campaign had no objection to actions at the polls as long as they are legal.

"As long as political supporters keep a proper distance from polling places as required by law, they have a First Amendment right to express their opinions," she said in a statement.

Joe Biden's campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

At one polling place at a church in Hendersonville, Tenn., last week, a Trump supporter drove by repeatedly in a truck-and-trailer rig with Trump flags and music blaring from speakers, "creating a lot of havoc," said Lori Ashley, the administrator of elections for Sumner County.

The Trump supporter was not within the 100-foot buffer around the voting site and was not violating any laws, Ashley said.

"I just stopped him, and I said, 'Hey, it'd be better if you weren't here,'" she recalled. "Legally, there's nothing I could do about it."

In Albuquerque, N.M., people in a convoy of vehicles, some with Trump flags, honked and yelled near a voting site Saturday, the first day of early voting, according to a video submitted to news station KRQE.

The Bernalillo County district attorney's office said the incident is under investigation.

PANDEMIC STRESS

The anxiety of the election has been exacerbated by the pandemic, which has prompted new protocols that keep voters socially distant and slow the voting process. Angry outbursts between the masked and unmasked have added to partisan tensions.

Inside a polling place in the Coral Ridge Mall in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., a group of people not wearing masks got into a shouting match Monday with others nearby, according to Stephanie Lillo, 30, a voter who witnessed the disturbance. Police officers eventually arrived and insisted that the maskless shouters leave the line and return when they were wearing masks.

In several jurisdictions, voters have reported concerns about the proximity of law enforcement officers to the ballot boxes. A uniformed Miami police officer entered a polling place Tuesday wearing a "Trump 2020" mask, which drew condemnation from city police officials.

For the first time this year, Montgomery County, Pa., sheriff's deputies are guarding the satellite voter services offices that are being used for in-person voting, according to Lee Soltysiak, the county's chief operating officer and chief clerk of the election board. Sheriff's deputies are also responsible for transporting the canvas ballot boxes to the voter services office. They do so with their body cameras turned on the entire time, said Oscar Gamble, a spokesman for the sheriff's office.

Pennsylvania law prohibits police officers from being within 100 feet of a polling site -- unless police themselves are voting or they are called in to maintain the peace -- but the deputies are permitted.

Sheriff Sean P. Kilkenny said the request for ballot security came at the request of county commissioners, and he felt it was a good idea because of concerns in the community that the right to vote was in jeopardy, particularly with "the president making statements that he's not going to respect the results of the election."

Kilkenny said there have not been any incidents so far that required deputies to intervene, but he mentioned the recent burning of a ballot box in California as the type of interference that deputies could prevent.

Soltysiak, the chief clerk, said he was aware that some voters might be uncomfortable having visible armed security at polling sites, but "we came down on the side of making sure the integrity of the process was preserved."

AGGRESSIVE BEHAVIOR

Across the country, concerned voters have complained about aggressive partisan behavior, including exchanges that have happened within the buffer zones around voting sites.

In North Carolina's Randolph County, one voter reported that Republican volunteers took down Biden signs and contacted voters within the buffer zone at a polling place in Franklinville, N.C.

The director of the Randolph County Board of Elections, Melissa Johnson, said one of the county's election site managers reported a similar incident. On the sign removal, he advised the voter to contact law enforcement.

"He also spoke to one campaigner twice about stopping campaigning inside the buffer zone," Johnson said. "He told this campaigner that if he had to speak to the person again about breaking the rules, then the campaigner will be asked to leave."

Rude or obnoxious behavior has flared up outside those buffer zones on some occasions. Election officials have little recourse to deal with it. In Craven County, N.C., an election worker reported that a Trump supporter was "loudly exclaiming political statements" and played a Trump rally loudly on her phone within earshot of others lining up to vote.

"Unfortunately, we cannot stop voices," said Meloni M. Wray, the county's director of elections, adding that she was not aware of any voter intimidation issues at the county's voting sites. "We do ask as a courtesy that campaigners be respectful of voters and that they do not block voter access to the polls."

Information for this article was contributed by Michael Majchrowicz and Lori Rozsa of The Washington Post.