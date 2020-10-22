Sections
Daily Record

Today at 3:46 a.m.

Marriage Licenses

Larry Williams, 34, and Danelle Heaggans, 31, both of Little Rock.

Ebony Williams, 33, and Courtney Miller, 33, both of Little Rock.

Genesis Smith, 30, of Memphis and David Jones, 30, of Sherwood.

Matthew Walker, 25, and Cameron Youngblood, 25, both of Little Rock.

Lindsey Burnette, 28, and Kevin Coleman, 32, both of Little Rock.

Jay Fox, 61, of Little Rock and Leah Brannon, 55, of Augusta.

Brittany Aldridge, 36, and Eric Bingham, 26, both of Little Rock.

William Griffin, 37, and Ashley Meyer, 32, both of North Little Rock.

Nashid Ashwood, 43, and Barnitta Herd, 35, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

20-3276. Alison Daly v. Dennis Daly.

20-3278. John Wilson v. Robyn Wilson.

20-3281. Latoya Shockley v. Marcus Shockley.

20-3283. Michael Moore v. Anne Moore.

20-3287. Deesta Kruckenberg v. Michael Kruckenberg.

20-3288. Roger Thompson III v. Karolyn Thompson.

20-3289. Monica Boykin v. Herbert Boykin.

20-3292. Milton Lloyd Jr. v. Jacquelyn Parks.

GRANTED

19-3870. Dawn Kramer-Waliski v. Angela Waliski

19-4297. Mary Dismuke v. Joe Dismuke.

19-4514. Rochelle Jenkins v. Roderick Jenkins.

19-4738. Patricia Wright v. Brandon Wright.

19-4873. Zackeree Robinson v. Angelic Robinson.

20-776. Rebecca Lard v. Hunter Lard.

20-1853. Susan Fleming v. Victor Fleming.

20-2096. Jatrina Wilson v. Londell Pree.

20-2130. John Riley v. Courtney McEuen.

20-2389. Brenton Ellis v. Raquel Ellis.

