Death count rising as Nigeria forces fire on protesters, Amnesty reports

Alister, a protester who says his brother Emeka died from a stray bullet from the Army, reacts while speaking to Associated Press near Lekki toll gate in Lagos, Nigeria, Tuesday Oct. 20, 2020. After 13 days of protests against alleged police brutality, authorities have imposed a 24-hour curfew in Lagos, Nigeria's largest city, as moves are made to stop growing violence. ( AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

LAGOS, Nigeria -- Amnesty International said in a report Wednesday that Nigeria's security forces fired on two large gatherings of protesters Tuesday night, killing 12 people calling for an end to police brutality.

At least 56 people have died during two weeks of widespread demonstrations against police violence, including 38 on Tuesday, the group said. The Nigerian government did not immediately comment about Amnesty International's allegations.

The #EndSARS protests began over calls for Nigeria's government to close the police special anti-robbery squad, known as SARS, but has become a much wider demand for better governance in Nigeria.

Despite the growing violence, the Nigerian protesters defied a curfew and faced off with security forces Wednesday as gunfire rang out and fires burned in Lagos, a day after shots were fired into a crowd of demonstrators singing the country's national anthem.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ckz1kyeU-E]

The security forces opened fire without warning on the protesters Tuesday night at the Lekki toll plaza, Amnesty said in its report, citing eyewitnesses, video footage and hospital reports.

"Opening fire on peaceful protesters is a blatant violation of people's rights to life, dignity, freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. Soldiers clearly had one intention -- to kill without consequences," said Osai Ojigho, country director of Amnesty International Nigeria.

Amnesty said it has received reports that shortly before the shootings, CCTV security cameras at the Lekki toll gates, where protesters had been camped for two weeks, were removed by government officials and electricity was cut to prevent evidence emerging of the violence.

Some of those killed and injured at the toll plaza and in Alausa, another Lagos neighborhood, were taken away by the military, Amnesty alleged in the report.

Amnesty's report backs up posts and images on social media that have shown widespread violence against protesters.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/1022nigeria/]

Nigeria's military has denied responsibility for the Lekki shootings, posting a tweet that labeled several reports as fake news.

More gunfire rang out Wednesday across Lagos and into the night, including at the Lekki toll plaza, where young demonstrators rallied again despite an order for everyone to stay off the streets.

Information for this article was contributed by Bashir Adigun and Andrew Meldrum of The Associated Press.

People protest against alleged police brutality near to the Lekki toll gate in Lagos, Nigeria, Wednesday Oct. 21, 2020. After 13 days of protests against alleged police brutality, authorities have imposed a 24-hour curfew in Lagos, Nigeria's largest city, as moves are made to stop growing violence. ( AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

In this photo released by the Lagos State government press, governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, centre, visit victims injured in last night's protests in a hospital in Lagos, Nigeria, Wednesday Oct. 21, 2020. Nigerians protesting against police brutality stayed on the streets in Lagos on Wednesday, breaking the government curfew following a night of chaotic violence in which demonstrators were fired upon, sparking global outrage. (Lagos State government press Via AP)

In this photo released by the Lagos State government press, governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, right, visit victims injured in last night's protests in a hospital in Lagos, Nigeria, Wednesday Oct. 21, 2020. Nigerians protesting against police brutality stayed on the streets in Lagos on Wednesday, breaking the government curfew following a night of chaotic violence in which demonstrators were fired upon, sparking global outrage. (Lagos State government press Via AP)

In this photo released by the Lagos State government press, governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, centre, visit victims injured in last night's protests in a hospital in Lagos, Nigeria, Wednesday Oct. 21, 2020. Nigerians protesting against police brutality stayed on the streets in Lagos on Wednesday, breaking the government curfew following a night of chaotic violence in which demonstrators were fired upon, sparking global outrage. (Lagos State government press Via AP)

In this photo released by the Lagos State government press, governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, centre, visit victims injured in last night's protests in a hospital in Lagos, Nigeria, Wednesday Oct. 21, 2020. Nigerians protesting against police brutality stayed on the streets in Lagos on Wednesday, breaking the government curfew following a night of chaotic violence in which demonstrators were fired upon, sparking global outrage. (Lagos State government press Via AP)

Burning barricades set by protesters against police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria, Wednesday Oct. 21, 2020. After 13 days of protests against alleged police brutality, authorities have imposed a 24-hour curfew in Lagos, Nigeria's largest city, as moves are made to stop growing violence. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Police officers detain a protester at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos, Nigeria, Wednesday Oct. 21, 2020. After 13 days of protests against alleged police brutality, authorities have imposed a 24-hour curfew in Lagos, Nigeria's largest city, as moves are made to stop growing violence.( AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Police officers patrol near the Lekki toll gate in Lagos, Nigeria, Wednesday Oct. 21, 2020. After 13 days of protests against alleged police brutality, authorities have imposed a 24-hour curfew in Lagos, Nigeria's largest city, as moves are made to stop growing violence. ( AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)