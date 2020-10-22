Driver fleeing Faulkner County deputies dies in fiery collision

A driver attempting to flee from Faulkner County sheriff's deputies died Thursday after a head-on crash into a semi-truck caused both vehicles to burst into flames, according to Faulkner County Sheriff Tim Ryals.

The driver of the 2015 Honda Accord, which deputies said had sped through a school bus zone on the outskirts of Conway on Thursday morning, had not been identified as of Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 7:28 a.m. on U.S. 64 between Almost Famous Smokehouse & Grill and Stephens Automotive Repair near the Faulkner County Fairgrounds.

According to an Arkansas State Police incident report, the driver of the Honda was fleeing from deputies while traveling westbound on U.S. 64. The driver crossed the centerline into eastbound traffic, striking the front of a 1996 Kentworth semi-truck. The truck veered off the south side of the roadway, troopers reported.

The Honda Accord spun 180 degrees and slid under the semi-truck. Both vehicles then burst into flames, according to the incident report. The truck driver, who was also not identified in the Thursday afternoon report, was able to exit the truck safely without injuries.

The body of the car's driver was being held Thursday at the Faulkner County Coroner's Office.