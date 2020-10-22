El Dorado sophomore WR DeAndra Burns lands Arkansas offer

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman extended the Razorbacks’ third scholarship offer to an in-state sophomore on Thursday when he offered one to El Dorado receiver DeAndra Burns.

“This kid is leader on our team as a 10th grader, and that’s something you don’t see very often,” El Dorado coach Steven Jones said. “He’s one of the kids that has all of the intangibles, and he’s very coachable. He’s an explosive player with elite speed, and he has a very bright future ahead of him.”

Burns, 5-10, 160 pounds, ran a blistering 21.64 seconds in the 200 meters before schools were shut down because of the covid-19 pandemic.

“He had the fastest time in the 200 in the state as a freshman,” Jones said.

The El Dorado coach said schools have liked Burns’ early season highlights.

“We put out his highlight out earlier in the week, and it pretty well went viral, and to get an offer from the Razorbacks, he’s pretty fired up,” Jones said.

Last week Burns had 8 catches for 141 yards and 2 touchdowns against Marion.

Ashdown tight end Shamar Easter — 6-5, 210 pounds — and Jacksonville running back Darien Bennett, at 6-0, 215 pounds, are the two other in-state sophomores with scholarship offers from the Hogs.