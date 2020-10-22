Elks look to make 4A-1 noise

The move from the 4A-4 to the 4A-1 this season has been different for Elkins. Although covid-19 has impacted home crowds, this week every available seat will be filled as the Elks host Shiloh Christian in a huge league game.

"I guess it's a big game," said Elkins coach Bryan Hutson. "That's what the records say, and that's what you all are saying."

The Elks (6-0, 3-0 4A-1) enter the game fresh off a 63-8 dismantling of Green Forest. Quarterback Kain Johnson was 9 of 11 passing for 205 yards and 4 touchdowns in one half of play. Johnson has only played the fourth quarter of one game this season, Hutson said.

Hutson said Shiloh Christian will be tough on both sides of the ball.

"Their tradition is awesome," said Hutson. "They are extremely well-coached. You can see that on film. They really do not have a weakness. As coaches, you watch film and try and find something, and there are just no weaknesses. They are really, really good."

Elkins is hoping to have all-conference receiver Cody Drummond at 100 percent this week. Drummond was injured earlier this season and missed a couple of games. Last week he played sparingly against Green Forest.

Shiloh Christian leads the 4A-1 at 4-0 having played one more conference game than Elkins, whose game against Berryville was canceled because of covid-19 within the Berryville program.

-- Chip Souza • @nwachip

CEDARVILLE

Pirates gearing up

for big clash

Cedarville has likely had this week's game against Greenland circled on its calendar for a while.

Last season the Pirates were hammered 41-6 when these two teams met, and that sent Cedarville on a season-ending three-game losing skid. Obviously, Cedarville is hoping for a better showing Friday night in Greenland.

"They took it to us for sure," said Cedarville coach Max Washausen of last year's game. "We are talking to our kids this week about matching Greenland's intensity and aggressiveness. Our kids need to know that Greenland is going to bring it."

Cedarville (6-1, 3-1 3A-1 Conference) enters this week's game off a 48-41 win against West Fork. The Pirates built a big early lead but had to hold off the Tigers at the end.

Washausen knows his team will have its hands full with a potent Greenland offense that is coming in off a 35-7 win against Lavaca. Greenland running back Jett Dennis has compiled 1,322 yards this season.

"He is what you call a good, hard-nosed back," Washausen said. "He's durable and he runs hard. It's no secret he's going to get the ball. He's their go-to guy."

Cedarville boasts the state's top rusher in junior Darryl Kattich, who has 1,454 yards and 20 touchdowns this season, but he is far from the Pirates' only weapon. Hayden Partain rushed for 145 yards against West Fork and has 541 yards and 7 TDs on the season. Quarterback Cody Dickins has also put together a solid season, going 31 of 59 passing for 620 yards. Bruce Turney has 12 catches for 315 yards and 4 scores.

The game will be a mini-reunion of sorts for Washausen and Greenland coach Lee Larkan. Larkan was Washausen's baseball coach for one season at Prairie Grove back in 2001.

-- Chip Souza • @nwachip

BOONEVILLE

Bearcats

in recovery mode

Atkins and Booneville will each attempt to recover from bad losses when the teams meet Friday in a 3A-4 Conference game at Bearcat Stadium.

Atkins lost 42-6 to Paris while Booneville got whacked 56-14 at Stigler, Okla. Stigler, 7-0 and ranked No. 12 overall in Oklahoma, was a replacement game for Booneville after Baptist Prep had to cancel because of covid-19 concerns.

"Stigler has an unbelievable team, the best I've seen in the 11 years I've been coaching," Booneville coach Doc Crowley said. "We had two choices, Rivercrest and Stigler. We chose Stigler because it was closer. They put it on us pretty good."

Booneville (5-2, 2-0) played the game without six starters, including five who were serving a suspension. Crowley said the suspended players will be available for Atkins if they continue to fulfill the requirements for reinstatement.

Booneville will need plenty from playmakers to get past Atkins (5-2, 3-1), which features a balanced team that operates out of the Spread. Quarterback Zach Berkemeyer has thrown for 1,123 yards and 16 touchdowns while running back Donovan Nooner has rushed for 927 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Receiver Kreed Stubbs averages 22 yards per catch on 22 receptions.

"Atkins had been really good up until last week when they had a bad night against Paris," Crowley said. "Paris is a good football team but Atkins is as well."

-- Rick Fires • @nwaRick

MAGAZINE

Rattlers on the move

in Class 2A

Magazine hopes to continue its momentum at Yellville-Summit after winning its third consecutive game and moving into a second-place tie in the 2A-4 Conference.

Magazine (5-2, 3-1) grabbed an early lead and won 43-31 over Quitman, which had been tied with Bigelow for the league lead. Ashton Droemer rushed for 140 yards and caught two passes for 60 yards and a touchdown. Kobe Faughn wore Quitman down in the fourth quarter and finished with 227 yards and three touchdowns.

Senior Tatum Scott guided the offense at quarterback and intercepted a pass in the end zone to kill a Quitman drive in the second quarter. The Rattlers then went 80 yards to go ahead 22-8 at halftime.

"We went 80 yards in 30 seconds, then got the ball to start the second half," Magazine coach Ryan Chambers said. "So, that was a big play by Tatum."

Yellville-Summit (2-5, 1-3) has struggled most of the season, but the Panthers secured their first conference win last week by beating Conway Christian 33-16.

"They've got some athletes, and they've got a lot more depth than we have," Chambers said of the Panthers. "We've done a pretty good job of enjoying our wins then moving on and focusing on the next team. That's what we've done again this week."

-- Rick Fires • @nwarick

GREENWOOD

Bulldogs ready

for a battle

Undefeated Greenwood has managed to deal with adversity this season whether that's finding different opponents because of covid-19 or moving players around because of injuries.

Coach Chris Young said players and coaches have done a great job making necessary adjustments on the fly and that's a big reason the Bulldogs are off to a 7-0 start.

"A lot of people have come out with something different against us, something we hadn't seen," Young said. "But our coaches have done a great job on the sideline getting the kids together and making those necessary adjustments."

Quarterback L.D. Richmond accounted for seven touchdowns in last week's big win over Russellville. He completed 15 of 19 passes for 275 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for two more in the 48-10 win.

But Benton, which defeated Greenwood 45-38 a year ago, brings another big challenge, Young said.

"I think without a doubt they're the best football team we've played," Young said. "They've been in the state championship the last two years. They've got a three-year starter at quarterback. They've got a running back and wide receivers who can go 80 on any play.

"Friday night will be a great atmosphere down here."

And that's saying something since Greenwood is 3-0 against the 7A-West.

-- Paul Boyd

• @NWAPaulB

GREENLAND

Larkan looks

for strong finish

Greenland has faltered late in both of its losses this season, but coach Lee Larkan said his team will need a strong finish against Cedarville on Friday night.

The Pirates (5-2, 3-1 3A-1) led 28-22 in the third quarter before losing 46-28 to Class 4A Elkins, then were within 20-18 against Charleston only to see the Tigers roll to the 48-18 win.

"We were either tied or ahead in both of those ballgames," Larkan said. "Things kinda snowballed on us. I don't know if it's fatigue or what. We didn't really turn it over much. Part of it was we played two pretty good football teams. But we've gotta be better than that."

This week Greenland faces 6-1 Cedarville with all-state running back Darryl Kattich, but Larkan believes he has a pretty good player, too, in senior Jett Dennis.

The two have combined for more than 2,700 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns already in seven games this season.

The two are different, but they have some similarities, too, Larkan said.

"They are both really good, I think their kid may be a little bigger," Larkan said. He's a big, strong kid with some speed. Jett's a little different but he runs strong and is hard to tackle. What I like to see is yards after contact. I bet he's got 1,110 after contact. He usually runs through the first one."

-- Paul Boyd

• @NWAPaulB

BENTONVILLE HIGH

Tigers turn tricks

into fast treats

Bentonville opened its bag of trick plays and treated itself to an early 28-0 lead en route to a 59-14 rout of Fayetteville last week.

The Tigers (7-0, 4-0 7A-West) ran a flea-flicker on their first offensive play, then used a double pass later in the first quarter. Cooper Smith was on the receiving end of both plays and turned them into touchdowns.

"We wanted to come out and set the tone early," Bentonville coach Jody Grant said. "We had those plays in mind if the opportunity presented itself, and go to it early and often. We've been working on those plays for a while.

"You know, you draw it up like that, but you never know if it's going to work like that. Every one of them did. Our offensive staff put together a nice plan and operated it pretty good."

Bentonville quickly went to the flea-flicker after Kolbi Crawford took the short opening kickoff and returned it into Fayetteville territory. On the double pass, Andrew Edwards threw a lateral to his right, and Cade Foster -- a former junior high quarterback -- launched a perfect pass to Cooper on the left sideline.

The Tigers now are the lone 7A-West Conference team without a loss in league play, and they will try to strengthen their position Friday night with a home game against Rogers High.

"You like that because you control your destiny," Grant said. "But listen, we have to take things one week at a time. The 7A-West is good football, good coaches and good players. We have to continue to play well, and we'll just take things one week at a time."

-- Henry Apple

• @NWAHenry

PEA RIDGE

Blackhawks start

to come back

Pea Ridge welcomed Jeff Williams back to practice Tuesday -- the first time the Blackhawks' head coach had been there since the part of the team had to go through covid-19 quarantine protocol.

The players who were there to greet him were mostly skill players and linebackers. The majority of the offensive line and defensive line won't be back until Friday.

"The coaches who were not quarantined have done a good job of keeping those players engaged while we were not playing," Williams said. "They were out there throwing and catching the football, so that is good for the timing part. But we still need to have all 11 players out there, especially on offense.

"We had been fortunate to get through what we did before it happened. Everything can turn in about 5 minutes. When you lose a player, it's tough. When you lose a bunch of players in one position, it's really difficult."

Pea Ridge was supposed to play Friday at Clarksville, but it became the third straight game the Blackhawks had to cancel. Williams said the team will turn its attention to Farmington, which Pea Ridge hosts next week.

Williams said it will be a happy occasion for the Blackhawks when they assemble as a full team Friday.

"We'll try to pick up where we left off," said Williams, whose team hadn't played since its Oct. 2 game against Morrilton. "Then we just hope to finish the season strong."

-- Henry Apple

• @NWAHenry