Elliott lists $390,000 in campaign donations; Hill's filing due today

With Election Day nearing, money continues to pour into the Arkansas 2nd Congressional District race.

The Democratic candidate, state Sen. Joyce Elliott of Little Rock, raised $390,000 during the first two weeks of this month, her campaign said.

The figure will appear on the hopeful's pre-general election report, which is to be filed later today with the Federal Election Commission.

"This record-breaking show of support is a testament to Arkansas voters' strong desire to fire French Hill," the Democrat's campaign manager, Rhonna-Rose Akama-Makia, said in a written statement. "Senator Elliott's message of expanding access to affordable healthcare, lowering taxes for working people, and investing in education is clearly resonating in this incredibly close race."

U.S. Rep. French Hill's campaign did not comment on Elliott's numbers. The Little Rock Republican will report his totals to the FEC by today's deadline, a spokesman said.

In this election cycle, Hill had raised more than $3 million as of Sept. 30 while Elliott has received more than $2.5 million by month's end.

At that point, Hill had cash on hand of more than $1.5 million; Elliott had $586,103.

Today is the last day that a full report will be due until after Election Day. However, campaigns are required to file 48-Hour Notices, listing any donation of $1,000 or more within 48 hours of receipt.

As of Wednesday night, the FEC had already posted at least three 48-Hour Notice reports from Elliott listing an additional $49,800 in contributions, all of it received since the Oct. 14 cutoff date.

The website also showed at least two 48-Hour Notice reports for Hill totaling $26,100.

CAMPAIGN COMPLAINTS

Also on Wednesday, the Elliott campaign lodged two complaints against the Hill campaign.

The first complaint alleged that the fine print on one of his television ads is too small. The words, "Paid for by French Hill for Arkansas. Approved by French Hill," only occupy 3.3% of screen height, not the required 4%, Akama-Makia alleged.

The second complaint, filed with the Federal Communications Commission, notes that Hill's picture appears at the start of an attack ad, rather than at the end, allegedly in violation of federal law.

"This is just the latest example of Congressman Hill playing by the dirty, divisive D.C. playbook that Arkansans are sick of," Elliott campaign spokesman Neil Goodman said in a written statement. "Congressman Hill broke the rules and refused to stand by his ad, just like he refused to stand by the people of Arkansas, instead siding with corporate special interests."

In a written statement, Hill campaign chairwoman Judith Goodson said it's the content of the ad, not the fine print, that bothers Elliott.

"With less than two weeks to go in this election, this is nothing more than petty politics by the Elliott campaign," she said. "The ad is resonating with Arkansas voters by simply telling the truth about what Joyce Elliott wants to do in Washington."