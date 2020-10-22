I-30 crash fatal to North Little Rock motorcyclist, troopers say

A 37-year-old motorcyclist died after he was struck by a car on Interstate 30 in North Little Rock on Wednesday night, troopers said.

Clay Sims of North Little Rock was riding east on I-30 near the Curtis Sykes Drive exit, about a half-mile south of the Interstate 40 interchange, when the crash happened shortly after 9 p.m., according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police. Sims lost control of his Harley Davidson and laid the motorcycle down in the right lane, the report states.

Troopers said Sims was then struck by a Toyota Corolla. Sims was taken to UAMS Medical Center and was later pronounced dead.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck, the report states.

Preliminary figures indicate that at least 508 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year.