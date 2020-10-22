• Jose Macias Jr., 30, and Kassandra Duenas, 27, accused of breaking into cages at a Long Beach, Calif., reptile store a year ago to steal two Australian lace monitor lizards and then fleeing in a waiting car, were arrested in Panorama City on second-degree robbery charges.

• Paul Engelmayer, a federal judge in Manhattan, ruled that even though New York City has the highest population density of any major American city, most of its crosswalks violate disability laws by lacking signals that assist blind and low-vision pedestrians.

• Amber Westman described her grandmother, 93-year-old Georgia May Adkins of Inver Grove Heights, Minn., who died Sept. 28, as "fierce everyday and remains so through her legacy!" after Adkins' obituary included the line: "In lieu of flowers, Georgia preferred that you do not vote for [President Donald] Trump."

• Felicien Kabuga, 87, a suspect in Rwanda's 1994 genocide who is being held in France after 25 years on the run, will be sent to the United Nations court in The Hague to determine whether he's healthy enough to be sent to Tanzania for trial.

• Steve Michael, a police spokesman in Florissant, Mo., said a 10-month-old girl and a 16-day-old boy were found safe and reunited with their parents after a carjacker stole their father's SUV with the children in the back seat when he left it running to go into a store.

• Jeff Perilloux, a judge in St. John the Baptist Parish, La., who resigned after being convicted on sex charges involving the fondling of teenage girls, was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

• Pete Malecki, an Atlanta police lieutenant, said a sleeping 59-year-old woman was shot and killed by someone who fired several bullets into the apartment where she lived with her boyfriend, who was in another room.

• Victor Reyes, 39, of Kansas City, Mo., accused of pointing a gun at another driver on Interstate 80 in Keith County, Neb., in a suspected road-rage incident, was charged with terroristic threatening and other counts, troopers said.

• James Reed, 42, of Frederick, Md., who told investigators that he was "upset at the political situation," was charged with making death threats against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and running mate U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris in a letter left on the doorstep of a neighbor who had yard signs supporting the Democrats.