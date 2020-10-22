An alarming incident

One of many things that has bothered me about the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court is something that I have not heard being discussed.

Much has been addressed about how smart she is and her devotion to her faith. But I found it alarming, and unbelievable, that a mother would bring her seven children to a large gathering during a pandemic at which there was no social distancing and very little mask-wearing. For someone that is being touted as the most intelligent person on the planet, it seems to me that she may be lacking in one very important attribute--common sense!

MARY FRANCES BEAVERS

North Little Rock

About working polls

Knowing that poll workers are in short supply, I recently attended a training session to work at the polls. After four hours in a moderate-sized room with about 20 volunteers and two trainers who often removed their masks to speak, I began to question my decision.

The safety measures described during training focused on minimizing physical contact--cleaning surfaces between voters, single-use styluses, contactless examination of photo ID. However, this virus is airborne. It is spread almost exclusively through the air from a person's breath. And yet the mask mandate for Arkansas provides exceptions for voters, poll workers, poll watchers, and children under 10.

The World Health Organization says to avoid the "three Cs": crowded places, close-range conversations, and confined spaces. Based on past elections, officials told us to expect well over 2,000 people each day. Poll workers will be on duty for 12+ hours daily. There will be close-range conversations. This is three strikes against the voting process in Arkansas. It's also worth noting that Arkansas is currently a hotspot, with Benton County, where I live, among the worst.

Because we cannot know how many voters (and their children in tow) won't wear masks, because we cannot know if all poll workers will wear masks, and because thousands of people are expected to pass through the room each day, it's no wonder that 75 percent of past poll workers declined to work this election. The governor's mask-mandate exceptions directly and specifically jeopardize the health--and therefore compromise the freedom--of conscientious poll workers.

At our training, poll workers were told not to wear solid blue or solid red masks because those could be construed as a political statement. The truth is not wearing a mask is a political statement. In the end, I decided I would not risk my health and freedom for Trump devotees to make a political statement at the polls.

SUZANNE WILMOTH

Rogers

Hypocritical actions

Joe Biden purports to be a Catholic. The Democratic platform supports abortion. Real Catholics believe in the right to life. We do not believe in abortion, which is a grievous sin, the taking of a human life. Remember the Holocaust? Millions of lives lost. Sound familiar? Millions have been lost to abortion.

God forbid that Biden and "Catholic" members of Congress might be receiving communion in the Catholic Church. How hypocritical!

VALRIE CATHERINE WADE

Hot Springs

On personal character

Subtly and skillfully your editorial suggests that, withstanding Donald Trump's "personality," most conservative columnists would endorse his presidency and reward him with another term of America benefiting from his self-proclaimed "stable genius." I'm severely disappointed that you have misinterpreted his "personality" for his personal character. I expected better from you.

Personality in no way encompasses his character deficiencies, evidenced through his lengthy history of wanton disregard for the law, social norms, civility, compassion, basic decency and his multiple business failures and tax avoidance, as well as attendant results wrought on many individuals and businesses he abused. Nor to contemplate the still unknown influences he is beholden to that may compromise what passes for his judgment. That's before we get into his avoidance of true service to his country and his contemptuous wondering of why losers and suckers would die for their country when there's nothing in it for them. Pathetic. And, of course, his lies. About everything.

His personality may be the least toxic component that drives his thoughts and actions. His character defects, and his defense of his inadequacies, guide his words, thoughts and deeds. To our peril.

About that age issue: The four-year age difference between Trump and Biden is a smokescreen. I was older than both of them when I voluntarily retired. Experience, character, judgment, and, yes, wisdom are more reliable indicators of competence than simply one's age.

You frequently praise those who "tell it with the bark off." Maybe it might be a good rule for you to follow as well.

P.S: Fair disclosure: I'm using the assigned subscriber iPad to send this message. I really enjoy the online access it affords. It also easily permits what I hope is received as constructive criticism. None of us are ever too old to adapt and endeavor to improve.

ROBERT PHELPS

Little Rock

Denying a basic right

I urge every Arkansas voter to vote no on Issue 3. We must reject this obvious attempt to make it much harder for the average citizens to put a grass-roots initiatives on the ballot for consideration by the voters of Arkansas.

The people who are behind Issue 3 have influence through political contacts, lobbyists and deep pockets. But they would deny this most basic right to the citizens of our state.

Are we too ignorant to handle this small balance against government officials and lobbyists? We are not children to be saved from ourselves. We The People need to maintain as much control over our lives and our laws as possible. Vote no on Issue 3.

JOHNNY LOFTIN

Van Buren