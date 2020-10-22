Little Rock police ID man killed at duplex

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.
Little Rock police confirmed the identity of a Black man who was killed Wednesday night.
Sean Ellis II, 23, of Little Rock was found dead at about 7 p.m. at a duplex at 12822 Quail Creek Road by emergency services of multiple gunshot wounds, according to police spokesman Lt. Casey Clark. The duplex is just east of Geyer Springs Road, about a mile north of Willow Springs Road.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident and have several leads, Clark said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.