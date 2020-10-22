Sections
Little Rock police ID man killed at duplex

by William Sanders | Today at 4:52 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Little Rock police confirmed the identity of a Black man who was killed Wednesday night.

Sean Ellis II, 23, of Little Rock was found dead at about 7 p.m. at a duplex at 12822 Quail Creek Road by emergency services of multiple gunshot wounds, according to police spokesman Lt. Casey Clark. The duplex is just east of Geyer Springs Road, about a mile north of Willow Springs Road.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and have several leads, Clark said.

