LR bank to release quarterly earnings

Bank OZK is scheduled to release third-quarter earnings this afternoon after the stock market closes.

The bank's management team will simultaneously post comments related to the announcement on the bank's investor relations website.

In addition, the team will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. Friday to discuss the results. Participants can dial in at (844) 818-5110 and ask for the Bank OZK conference call. A recorded playback of the call will be available for one week at (855) 859-2056. The call also will be available at ir.ozk.com.

Bank OZK of Little Rock has 250 offices in 10 states: Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, New York, California and Mississippi. The bank had $26.38 billion in total assets as of June 30.