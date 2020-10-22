NAACP planning a virtual fundraiser

The logo for the NAACP, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, is shown in Detroit in this July 2007 file photo. (AP / Carlos Osorio )

The Drew County NAACP Branch #6042 will hold its 2020 Freedom Fund Gala from 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 30 by Zoom and Facebook Live.

Because of the pandemic, the branch will host its fundraising event free, according to Peggy Orr, gala coordinator and branch executive board member.

Branch president Tommy Daniels, Orr and members invite the public to attend, according to a news release.

The guest speaker will be Keila Foster, a work-based learning coordinator for the Prince George's County School District in Upper Marlboro, Md., according to the release.

Foster serves on the Women In NAACP committee in Maryland and has appeared on "Dr. Phil Show" and C-SPAN speaking on educational discipline equity.

She has a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from Howard University and a master of arts degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of Mississippi.

The gala will also feature Gabriel Pace of GPace Ent and young recording artists for entertainment; and recipients of special honors. Those include: Education Award -- Bob Ware, vice chancellor of the University of Arkansas at Monticello College of Technology at McGehee; Business Award – April Block, owner/operator of Breaker Drive-In; and ACT-SO Community Service Award -- Jerome Perez, Monticello Police Department.

A memorial will honor the late James Ambrose and the late Louis Dunlap, both of whom were members of the Drew County/Monticello NAACP branch.

Participants are encouraged to dress up and join the event by Zoom ID: 880-6031-7942, passcode: 532787 or Drew County NAACP #6042 Facebook page

Details are available from Peggy Orr at (870) 224-2416.