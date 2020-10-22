New state virus cases top 1,200 for third time; death toll rises by 21

Natasha Cleveland, a health worker with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Northwest Regional Campus, conducts a coronavirus test Thursday on Bobby Morell during a drive-thru clinic on the campus in Fayetteville. The testing was free and available to anyone age 16 and older. Bilingual translators were on-site for Marshallese and Spanish-speaking people. Case totals were down on the campus Thursday, officials said. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Thursday by 1,202 — the third-largest one-day increase since the start of the pandemic.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by 21, to 1,772.

Meanwhile, the number of patients hospitalized with the virus fell by 24, to 612, according to Health Department figures. Those patients included 96 who were on ventilators, down from 99 a day earlier.

According to the Health Department's online dashboard of coronavirus information, the state's count of cases confirmed through polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests rose Thursday by 893, to 96,292.

Its tally of "probable" cases, which include those identified through less-sensitive antigen tests, rose by 309, to 6,506.

The state's cumulative count of conformed or probable cases rose to 102,798.

The number of cases that were considered active rose by 210, to 8,730 — the third-highest number of daily active cases in the state since the pandemic began, only trailing totals set over the weekend. The state has newly classified 971 Arkansans as having recovered.

The state's death toll rose by 17, to 1,616, among confirmed cases. The death toll among probable cases rose by four, to 156.

Thursday's increase in total cases was the largest since the record 1,278 that were added to the state's tallies a week earlier.

It was just one of three one-day increases that have topped 1,200. The other was a jump of 1,265 cases on Oct. 8.