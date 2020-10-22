FILE - This is a Sept. 25, 2017, file photo showing Detroit Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy posed during the NBA basketball team's media day in Auburn Hills, Mich. Stan Van Gundy will not return to the Detroit Pistons as coach or president of basketball operations. The Pistons announced Van Gundy‚Äôs departure Monday, May 7, 2018, with owner Tom Gores saying in a statement that the team has not progressed over the past two seasons. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

BASKETBALL

Penn State coach resigns

Pat Chambers resigned as Penn State's basketball coach Wednesday after an internal investigation by the school into allegations of inappropriate conduct. Chambers, 49, had been at Penn State for nine years and was coming off the team's best season under his direction. Penn State Athletic Director Sandy Barbour said during a news conference that she would not disclose details of the school's investigation, but did say NCAA matters were not part of the investigation. The investigation followed a July story by ESPN's "The Undefeated" that quoted a former Penn State player saying Chambers made an insensitive remark to him, referencing a noose during the 2018-19 season. Assistant coach Jim Ferry was elevated to interim coach for the coming season. The start of the NCAA basketball season is slated for Nov. 25. Ferry has previously been head coach at Long Island University-Brooklyn and Duquesne. Chambers was in the middle of a four-year contract with Penn State that runs through the 2021-22 season. He was 148-150 with Penn State, including an NIT championship in 2018. Penn State finished 21-10 last season.

Kentucky transfers eligible

Kentucky announced Wednesday that the NCAA and SEC have granted transfers Olivier Sarr and Jacob Toppin immediate eligibility to play this season. Both post players provide experience for the Wildcats, whose only returning regular is sophomore forward Keion Brooks. Coach John Calipari thanked the NCAA and SEC in a release for "considering the unique circumstances surrounding this season" and working with the program. The 7-foot Sarr transferred this spring after three seasons at Wake Forest. He averaged 13.7 points, 9 rebounds and 1.2 blocks last season to earn selection to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference third team, as well as runner-up as Most Improved Player. Toppin, the 6-8 brother of Dayton forward and last year's consensus National Player of the Year Obi Toppin, averaged 5.1 points and 3.9 rebounds in 30 games with three starts as a Rhode Island freshman.

Bama loses freshman

Alabama freshman forward Alex Tchikou will miss the upcoming basketball season after suffering a torn right Achilles. Crimson Tide Coach Nate Oats said Tchikou had surgery Wednesday in Birmingham and is expected to make a full recovery. The 6-11, 225-pounder was a 4-star prospect who several recruiting services ranked as one of the nation's top 60 recruits. Tchikou played one year at Dream City Christian High School in Glendale, Ariz., after moving to the United States from Paris at age 16.

TENNIS

Top seed advances

Top-seeded Alexander Zverev overcame Australia's John Millman 6-0, 3-6, 6-3 to reach the Cologne (Germany) Championship quarterfinals on Wednesday. Zverev hit 10 double-faults but held his nerve to win his fifth consecutive match in Cologne after winning last week's Cologne Indoors. The two back-to-back competitions were added to the provisional schedule after the suspension of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Zverev next faces eighth-seeded Adrian Mannarino, who beat Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3, 6-3. Felix Auger-Aliassime needed 2 hours, 46 minutes to defeat 87th-ranked Egor Gerasimov of Belarus 4-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4). The Canadian next plays either Jan-Lennard Struff or Yoshihito Nishioka in the quarterfinals.

FOOTBALL

Jets trade LB to 49ers

A person with direct knowledge of the deal says the New York Jets have traded outside linebacker Jordan Willis to the San Francisco 49ers. The Jets are also sending a 2021 seventh-round draft pick to the 49ers for a sixth-round selection in 2022, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn't announced the trade. The 25-year-old Willis hadn't played in any of the Jets' past three games, and he participated in only two this season with no tackles. He was claimed by New York off waivers in September 2019 from Cincinnati. Willis had seven tackles and a sack in nine games last season with the Jets. Willis was a third-round draft pick of Cincinnati out of Kansas State in 2017. He had 45 total tackles and two sacks in his two seasons with the Bengals.

Ex-Raiders lineman dies

Former Raiders offensive lineman Mario Henderson has died. He was 35. The team announced Henderson's death Wednesday. There was no cause of death given. Henderson joined the Raiders in a draft-day trade after being picked in the third round by the New England Patriots after his college career at Florida State. He played four seasons in Oakland, starting 28 games. He later spent time in camp with the Chargers, but never played a game after leaving the Raiders after the 2010 season.

LB comes out of retirement

Veteran linebacker Aaron Lynch has unretired and been reinstated to Jacksonville's roster. Lynch walked away in August, just a few days into training camp. It was another blow to a position group that had two opt-outs, two season-ending injuries and another setback when defensive tackle Rodney Gunter was forced to step away from football because of an enlarged heart. Lynch was placed on the commissioner's exempt list. He will have to go through covid-19 protocols before he's allowed to return to the facility. The Jaguars (1-5) will get to see him practice before deciding whether to activate him to the 53-man roster. They surely could use some help considering they are tied for last in the league with five sacks and have lost five in a row heading across the country to play the Los Angeles Chargers (1-4). Josh Allen (knee) has missed the past two games but is expected to return this week. Jacksonville was so thin at linebacker that it traded for Tennessee reserve Kamalei Correa last week and started him against Detroit days later.