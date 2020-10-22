OPINION | WALLY HALL: It’s been a week for Pittman

What a week this has been for Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman.

He’s been on national television shows and radio shows around the country.

Part of that is he and the Razorbacks gained a lot of respect after beating Ole Miss.

Tony Barnhart tweeted for Sports Illustrated, “Is it too early to talk about @CoachSamPittman as a potential SEC Coach of the Year. Arkansas is 2-2 and should be 3-1. Who saw that coming?’

In a text Barnhart stated: “They are really well-coached.’

What kickstarted Pittman’s new popularity was after the game when he was asked by our man Bob Holt about Hudson Clark, a redshirt freshman walk-on from Dallas Highland Park, who had three interceptions.

Holt said no one had heard of Hudson.

“You have now,’ Pittman said with a smile. “Three times.’

In three games Clark, who Pittman announced this week will go on scholarship in January, has 14 tackles, three interceptions and a pass break up.

One of the reasons for Pittman’s allure is his down-to-earth, easy-going, approach during interviews.

What you see in Pittman is what you get.

Of course, he’s also led the Razorbacks to wins over Mississippi State and Ole Miss and the previous two seasons the Hogs didn’t have a SEC win.