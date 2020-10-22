100 years ago

Oct. 22, 1920

HOT SPRINGS -- Aroused by an editorial in this morning's issue of the Sentinel-Record, entitled "Be Men or Mice," citizens today started circulating petitions for a fund to be used as a reward for the capture, dead or alive, of Tom "Curley" Slaughter and "Kid" Green, Oklahoma bandits, who are alleged to have shot and killed Deputy Sheriff Row Brown and injured Constable Will Wilson in a gun battle Sunday, October 10. The editorial advocated the immediate raising of a reward of sufficient amount to interest others in the capture of the bandits.

50 years ago

Oct. 22, 1970

BATESVILLE -- Former Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Paul Ward of Batesville Wednesday night gave a strong endorsement to the proposed new state constitution. Speaking at a combined civic club meeting at Batesville, Ward said his 30 years in public office had given him "frequent opportunities to study the needs for constitutional revision" and that he was "convinced that [the] constitution [of] 1970 should be adopted." Former Supreme Court Justice Ed L. McFaddin last month formed the Keep Present Constitution Committee and has argued strongly against the new document.

25 years ago

Oct. 22, 1995

• Gov. Jim Guy Tucker told newspaper publishers Saturday that in the eyes of the American public, the news media are facing a credibility problem rivaling that of politicians. Tucker, speaking to the National Newspaper Publishers Association Region 4 meeting at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock, said he was concerned about the blurring of news reporting and editorial opinion. Admitting politicians have lost credibility with the public, Tucker said it was "fairly evident to me that the news media has lost credibility."

10 years ago

Oct. 22, 2010

• The race for Stone County sheriff shifts back to the Pulaski County Courthouse today as the Republican candidate seeks to have the county's election commission sanctioned, claiming the commission violated a circuit judge's decision that disqualified the Democratic candidate. Democratic candidate Lance Bonds won the party's nomination for sheriff in a race that Judge Jay Moody declared illegal in August. Two days after Moody's ruling, Stone County Democrats held a convention and nominated Bonds again, court filings show. Russ Aiken, the Republican candidate, claims that convention was improper, and that the Stone County election commissioners should be held in contempt for recognizing the results and certifying Bonds' candidacy.