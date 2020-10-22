Police: Man shot multiple times at Little Rock home suffered major injuries

A 35-year-old man suffered major injuries Wednesday night after he was shot multiple times in Little Rock, police said.

Officers were dispatched at about 8:40 p.m. to 3109 W. 17th St. after seven gunshots were reported. They found Antonio Lea inside a home, according to a Little Rock police report, suffering from three gunshot wounds.

Lea, from North Little Rock, told officers he “got into it” with someone and was shot at close range, according to authorities. A witness who was in the home’s bathroom at the time of the shooting said he heard someone say “I told you not to mess with me” before the shots were fired.

Police said Lea was taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment of major injuries.

Officers saw a pickup speed away from the home as they arrived, according to the report. The vehicle was later stopped by police, and two men inside were questioned.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.