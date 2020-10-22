BASKETBALL

Hogs to face Cowboys

The University of Arkansas men's basketball team will play at Oklahoma State on Jan. 30 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, it was announced Wednesday.

It will be the third time in five seasons for the Razorbacks to play the Cowboys in the Challenge. Each team has won at home, with Oklahoma State beating Arkansas 99-71 during the 2016-17 season and the Razorbacks winning 66-65 during the 2017-18 season.

Arkansas is 3-3 in the Challenge, going 3-0 at home and 0-3 on the road.

Other matchups are Alabama at Oklahoma; Auburn at Baylor; Florida at West Virginia; Texas at Kentucky; Texas Tech at LSU; Iowa State at Mississippi State; TCU at Missouri; Kansas at Tennessee; and Texas A&M at Kansas State.

All of the Challenge games will be televised on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. Start times and network designations will be announced at a later date.

-- Bob Holt

BASEBALL

Black team evens series

Jalen Battles drove in two runs as the Black team beat the Red 2-1 in the University of Arkansas' intrasquad World Series on Wednesday at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Black team evened the seven-game series at 2-2.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5mWzv4L-J4I]

Game five has been moved to today from Friday because of weather concerns. Today's game will start at 3 p.m. and be streamed live on SEC Network-Plus.

Battles, a sophomore shortstop from McLennan Community College, hit a home run in the fourth inning to tie the score 1-1. His RBI single in the sixth inning gave the Black team a 2-1 lead in the seven-inning game.

Junior catcher Casey Opitz's RBI groundout put the Red team ahead 1-0 in the top of the fourth.

Defense helped the Black team hold on to win when Bryce Matthews robbed Matt Goodheart of a game-tying home run with a catch for the first out of the seventh inning, and Ethan Bates made a diving catch in shallow right field on a line drive by Opitz to end the game.

-- Bob Holt

GOLF

UCA women win in Georgia

The University of Central Arkansas women's team won its first tournament since the Little Rock Classic in 2018 with an eight-stroke victory at the Callaway Gardens Invite in Pine Mountain, Ga.

UCA shot an 8-over 860 as a team, the lowest round in school history by 12 strokes. Middle Tennessee State (868), Mercer (871), South Alabama (873) and Troy (874) rounded out the top five, with the University of Arkansas at Little Rock finishing in 10th place with a 901 team score.

Elin Kjmlin and Tania Nunez of UCA both shot a 1-under 212 for the event, tying for fourth place individually.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services