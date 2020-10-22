Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Texan, 19, killed in U.S. 67 wreck

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:40 a.m.

A 19-year-old from Huntington, Texas, died Oct. 13 when he lost control of the vehicle he was driving in Lawrence County, a report said.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/fatalwrecks/]

Carter K. Blanton was traveling north on U.S. 67 at 6:40 p.m. when he lost control of the 2003 Chevrolet near mile marker 111. The vehicle left the roadway, overturned and caught on fire.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the accident, a report said.

At least 505 people have died an Arkansas roadways this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT