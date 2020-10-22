Texan, 19, killed in U.S. 67 wreck

A 19-year-old from Huntington, Texas, died Oct. 13 when he lost control of the vehicle he was driving in Lawrence County, a report said.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/fatalwrecks/]

Carter K. Blanton was traveling north on U.S. 67 at 6:40 p.m. when he lost control of the 2003 Chevrolet near mile marker 111. The vehicle left the roadway, overturned and caught on fire.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the accident, a report said.

At least 505 people have died an Arkansas roadways this year.