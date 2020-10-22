Friederike Seyfried, director of the Antique Egyptian Department at the Neue Museum in Berlin, shows a damaged stone artifact to reporters Wednesday. (AP/Markus Schreiber)

Vandals target Berlin museums' pieces

BERLIN -- A large number of artworks and artifacts at some of Berlin's best-known museums were smeared with a liquid by an unknown perpetrator or perpetrators earlier this month, police said Wednesday.

The "numerous" works in several museums at the Museum Island complex, a UNESCO world heritage site in the heart of the German capital that is one of the city's main tourist attractions, were targeted between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Oct. 3, police said.

Police said in a statement that the resulting damage can't yet be quantified. It didn't give details of the liquid or specify how it was applied. They said they had decided initially not to go public about the incident out of "tactical considerations related to the investigation."

On Tuesday night, the weekly Die Zeit and Deutschlandfunk radio broke the story, reporting that at least 70 objects had been sprayed with an oily liquid.

Police on Wednesday called for witnesses to step forward with any accounts of suspicious people or events they noticed on Oct. 3. That Saturday was the day that Germany marked the 30th anniversary of its reunification.

U.K. migrant-removal notice ruled illegal

LONDON -- Britain's Court of Appeal ruled Wednesday that a government policy that gave migrants as little as 72 hours' notice before they are deported is unlawful.

Under the rule, asylum-seekers or migrants whose applications failed were told they had three days to make final representations or be flown out of the U.K. at any time in the next three months. The policy, which was meant to prevent last-minute bids against removals, affected thousands of cases.

Medical Justice, the campaign group that lodged the legal challenge, argued that the policy posed a "serious threat to the rule of law" because it would be impossible for many migrants to find a lawyer to represent them at such short notice.

The High Court rejected that claim in September last year, but campaigners took the case to the Court of Appeal. A panel of three judges unanimously ruled Wednesday against the Home Office, saying its policy led to an "unacceptable risk of interference with the right of access to court."

Rakesh Singh of the Public Law Project, which represented the campaigners, said the policy shut many out of the legal process.

Bermuda in path of Hurricane Epsilon

Hurricane Epsilon, the 10th of this very busy Atlantic season, was moving Wednesday toward Bermuda.

Epsilon is expected to make its closest approach to the island tonight, and there is a risk of a direct impact, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Bermuda and residents have been urged to closely monitor the storm.

Large swells generated by Epsilon are already affecting Bermuda, the Bahamas, the Greater Antilles, and the Leeward Islands, and are expected to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions along the coast of New England and Atlantic Canada during the next couple of days.

The hurricane center said Epsilon had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph Wednesday morning. The storm churned about 450 miles east-southeast of Bermuda, and was moving northwest at 14 mph.

Stampede, Taliban attack kill 47 Afghans

KABUL, Afghanistan -- At least 11 women were trampled to death when a stampede broke out Wednesday among thousands of Afghans waiting in a soccer stadium to get visas to leave the country, officials said.

Attaullah Khogyani, the spokesman for the governor of the eastern Nangarhar province, said another 13 people, mostly women, were injured at the stadium, where they were trying to get visas to enter neighboring Pakistan. He said most of those who died were elderly people from across Afghanistan.

Separately, at least 36 Afghan police were killed in an ambush by Taliban militants in northern Afghanistan, officials said.

Rahim Danish, director of the main hospital in northern Takhar province, confirmed receiving 36 bodies and said another eight security-force members were wounded.

An Afghan security official said the police were in a convoy that was ambushed. The official, who was not authorized to brief journalists on the event and so spoke on condition of anonymity, said several police Humvees were set ablaze.

Jawad Hijri, a spokesman for the provincial government, said the deputy police chief was among those killed.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the attack.

Millions of Afghans have fled to Pakistan to escape war and economic hardship, while thousands travel back and forth for work and business, or to receive health care.

Also on Wednesday, the U.S. government watchdog known as SIGAR, which monitors the billions of dollars Washington spends in war-ravaged Afghanistan, released a new report.

It said that as of December, Congress had appropriated nearly $134 billion since 2002 for Afghanistan reconstruction. Of that amount, the watchdog has reviewed approximately $63 billion and concluded that approximately $19 billion, or 30%, was lost to waste, fraud and abuse.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports