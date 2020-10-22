Winning lottery ticket nets Camden truck driver $420,000

One of three tickets a Camden truck driver purchased last week made his family $420,000 richer, lottery officials said Thursday.

Kenneth Launius purchased the $1 Natural State Jackpot ticket from Sparky Food Mart, 504 W. Main St., in Sparkman on Friday, according to an Arkansas Scholarship Lottery news release. Launius told officials he tried to buy tickets the previous day, but couldn’t because the machine wasn’t working.

When Launius’ wife, Amy, told him that somebody won the jackpot, he checked his tickets but couldn’t believe that it was him.

“I couldn’t wrap my head around it, so I asked one of my daughters to double-check the numbers,” he said in the release.

The truck driver said he has three daughters and his family had been “praying for financial relief.”

According to the release, Launius plans to use his winnings to pay off his house and purchase a swimming pool.

“This is my chance to start a new life,” the Camden man said.