Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Winning lottery ticket nets Camden truck driver $420,000

by Josh Snyder | Today at 3:53 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Kenneth Launius ( Arkansas Scholarship Lottery )

One of three tickets a Camden truck driver purchased last week made his family $420,000 richer, lottery officials said Thursday.

Kenneth Launius purchased the $1 Natural State Jackpot ticket from Sparky Food Mart, 504 W. Main St., in Sparkman on Friday, according to an Arkansas Scholarship Lottery news release. Launius told officials he tried to buy tickets the previous day, but couldn’t because the machine wasn’t working.

When Launius’ wife, Amy, told him that somebody won the jackpot, he checked his tickets but couldn’t believe that it was him.

“I couldn’t wrap my head around it, so I asked one of my daughters to double-check the numbers,” he said in the release.

The truck driver said he has three daughters and his family had been “praying for financial relief.”

According to the release, Launius plans to use his winnings to pay off his house and purchase a swimming pool.

“This is my chance to start a new life,” the Camden man said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT