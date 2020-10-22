Police Beat

Woman charged

in break-in, assault

Jacksonville police arrested a woman Wednesday morning accused of forcing her way into a home and assaulting a man, according to a report.

Officers responded to 700 Poplar St. where a man told police that Denisha Howard, 20, arrived at his residence with three other people, forced her way inside and punched him in the face, the report said.

The man told police he grabbed a kitchen knife and told them to leave.

Howard was arrested at the scene at 12:41 a.m. She is charged with felony residential burglary and misdemeanor third-degree assault.

She was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where she was listed Wednesday night on an online inmate roster. Bail was set at $6,000.

Shots hit woman,

man at LR home

A man and a woman were injured Tuesday night in a shooting at a Little Rock home, police said.

Police responded shortly after 11 p.m. to 1906 S. Pulaski St. where they found Martinez Scott, 42, of Jacksonville sitting on the sidewalk outside the home with a gunshot wound in his left foot and Vivian Kirk, 24, of Sherwood suffering from a gunshot wound in her right hand, the report states.

Both were taken to UAMS Medical Center.

Witnesses told police that they did not see the shooter or know where the shots came from, according to authorities.

Gunfire is reported;

officers find nothing

North Little Rock police are investigating after shots were fired Wednesday night near the Seminole Trail and North Hills Boulevard, according to a police spokesman.

Police responded to the scene about 7:30 p.m. but found no shooters and no witnesses, officer Joe Green said. Police declined to release additional details.

The investigation is ongoing, Green said.