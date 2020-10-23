White County crash kills motorcyclist, 63, troopers say

A 63-year-old motorcyclist died following a two-vehicle crash in White County on Wednesday, according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police.

A Judsonia woman was driving north on Arkansas 385 south of Arkansas 157 at about 5:25 p.m. Wednesday when she attempted to turn her 2005 Chevrolet left onto a private drive, according to the preliminary report. Jeffery Wade Williams of Searcy was headed south on Arkansas 385 on a 2009 Kawasaki motorcycle, and troopers said he was unable to avoid the Chevrolet that turned in front of him.

Williams died of injuries suffered in the crash, according to the report. The driver of the other vehicle was also injured as a result of the wreck.

The weather was clear and the roads were dry at the time of the wreck, according to the report.

At least 214 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, preliminary numbers indicate.