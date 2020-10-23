Alliance VP now certified in field

Nancy Lee McNew, vice president of economic development for the Economic Development Alliance for Jefferson County, earned the designation of certified economic developer.

She said Thursday that she was relieved after passing the exam, which she did on the first attempt, and rewarded because of what it meant for her and her usefulness to the alliance.

"It has enhanced my knowledge of the profession," McNew said. "It has made me more prepared to serve in my role."

The course, she said, involved 13 manuals of material, and an exam that included an essay, multiple choice and short answer as well as an oral interview.

McNew added that even sitting for the exam required several qualifying requirements, such as having at least four years of experience in her area of expertise.

Allison Thompson, president and CEO of the alliance, said McNew's accomplishment was significant.

"It's the premier certification in that field," Thompson said. "It's the one most recognized."

The national recognition denotes a mastery of skills in economic development, professional attainment and a commitment to personal and professional growth, according to a news release.

The International Economic Development Council administered their first virtual exam on Oct. 3 and notified candidates of results Oct. 9.

"With eight years of economic development experience, Nancy Lee McNew has risen to the position of vice president of economic development through her dedication to excellence and by exhibiting passion and tenacity in her relentless pursuit of projects and knowledge," according to the release.

McNew previously earned the professional community and economic developer designation and bachelor of science/business administration degree in management and marketing from Arkansas Tech University.

The exam tests one's knowledge, proficiency and judgment in the following key areas of economic development: business retention and expansion; finance and credit analysis; marketing and attraction; strategic planning; entrepreneurial and small business development; managing economic development organizations; neighborhood development strategies; real estate development and reuse; technology-led economic development; workforce development strategies; and foreign direct investment and exporting.

"Certified economic developers work with public officials, business leaders and community members to create leadership," according to the release.

There are currently more than 1,100 active certified economic developers in the United States.