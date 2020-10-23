Banker Pittillo will lead board of Jefferson Regional in PB

Scott Pittillo (from left) has been elected chairman of the Jefferson Regional board of directors at Pine Bluff, replacing Annette Kline. Other new hospital board members are Dr. Steven Wright and Daniel Robinson.

Scott Pittillo of Jefferson County has been elected chairman of the Jefferson Regional board of directors at Pine Bluff.

Pittillo, who is president of Relyance Bank, has been a Jefferson Regional board member for nine years and previously served as a member of the Jefferson Hospital Association for six years.

He will serve a two-year term as chairman, according to a news release.

Pittillo replaces Annette Kline of Strong Manufacturing, who recently completed her term as board chairman. Kline has served on the board for 16 years and was a member of the association for eight years.

There are also two new hospital board members: Daniel Robinson, community president of Simmons Bank, and Dr. Steven Wright, a nephrologist and faculty member at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Family Practice Center at Pine Bluff.