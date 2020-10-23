Belarus opposition, leader win human-rights prize

FILE - In this Thursday, July 30, 2020 file photo, people wave white balloons with the words "Together" as they attend a meeting in support of Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya in Minsk, Belarus. The European Union has awarded its top human rights prize to the Belarus opposition movement and its leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya for their challenge to President Alexander Lukashenko's long hard-line reign. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File)

BRUSSELS -- The European Union on Thursday awarded its top human-rights prize to the Belarus opposition movement and its leader, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, for their challenge to President Alexander Lukashenko's long, hard-line reign.

During a speech at the European Parliament, President David Sassoli praised the Sakharov Prize laureates for their "courage, resilience and determination."

"They have stood and still stay strong in the face of a much stronger adversary. But they have on their side something that brute force can never defeat, and this is the truth," Sassoli said.

The 27-nation bloc agreed this month to impose sanctions against officials suspected of election misconduct and a brutal security crackdown on protesters in Belarus. The EU has warned it is ready to sanction Lukashenko himself if he fails to enter into talks with the opposition and order an end to the repression launched after a disputed election.

In a series of recommendations adopted this week, EU lawmakers said sanctions need to include Lukashenko and called for new elections to be held under international supervision. The member states also stated that "Tsikhanouskaya's Coordination Council is the legitimate representative of the people."

Lukashenko won his sixth term in a presidential election widely seen as rigged. Since the Aug. 9 polls that handed Lukashenko 80% of the vote, mass protests have rocked the former Soviet nation sandwiched between Poland and Russia.

Tsikhanouskaya, Lukashenko's main challenger, got 10% of the vote. She and her supporters refused to recognize the results, saying the outcome was manipulated.

A 38-year old former English teacher with no previous political experience, Tsikhanouskaya joined the race after her husband, who aspired to run for president,was jailed. He remains in prison.

Tsikhanouskaya has rejected the official tally and refused to concede defeat, but was forced to move to Lithuania with her children under pressure from authorities.

Tsikhanouskaya shares the prize with several leading members of the opposition's Coordination Council, which was created after the election in a bid to facilitate talks on a transition of power. They include Nobel Laureate Svetlana Alexievich, musician Maryia Kalesnikava, political activists Volha Kavalkova and Veranika Tsapkala and prominent opposition politician Mikola Statkevich, who was recently jailed.

The EU award, named after Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov, was created in 1988 to honor individuals or groups who defend human rights and fundamental freedoms. Last year's winner was economist Ilham Tohti for his work defending China's Uighur minority.

The prize will be presented in a ceremony in Strasbourg, France, on Dec. 16.

Information for this article was contributed by Vladimir Isachenkov of The Associated Press.

