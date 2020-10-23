Benton police sergeant arrested, charged with domestic battery

A Benton police sergeant has been arrested on charges including domestic battery, authorities said Friday.

An arrest warrant was served Friday for Sgt. Jeff Parsons, according to a news release from the Benton Police Department.

Parsons faces two felony charges — third-degree domestic battery and first-degree terroristic threatening — and a misdemeanor count of interference with emergency communication, which is defined as hiding, damaging or disabling a phone or other communication device with the intent of preventing someone from calling for assistance.

Benton police opened an investigation after getting information about a possible domestic violence matter involving a Benton officer, according to the news release. That led to the arrest warrant.

Parsons, who has worked in law enforcement for 18 years, will remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of what the Benton Police Department described as “ongoing criminal and internal investigation,” according to police.