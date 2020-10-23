Bõlaide, Oktoba 23: Lalem men ko kwoj aikuj jelã kõn covid-19 ilo Arkansas

As our state deals with the spread of covid-19 in the midst of a global outbreak, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will publish five things you need to know each week. We’ll be publishing these round-ups in English, Spanish and Marshallese. You can read our full coverage at arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/. Coronavirus coverage pertaining to crucial public health information will be available for all readers.

Ilo wiik in erkein ej mel̗el̗e ko l̗alem im jej aikuj jel̗ā kaki kōn coronavirus ilo Arkansas in.

• Arkansas in ewōr 102,798 wōran confirmed cases in covid-19, ekkar n̄an data im mel̗el̗e ko rar likūt ilo jibbon̄nin, Oktoba 23 raan eo. Ritōl ro ilo Jikin Ājmour eo an Arkansas rar bareinwōt ripoot e 1,202 armej em̗ōj aer jako im 92,288 rar mour jen nan̄inmej in.

• Em̗ōj an CDC kooktak mel̗el̗e in “close contact” jen kwōj aikuj quarantine kōnke kwaar pad tūrin armej eo ear nan̄inmej in covid-19 nan ukok eo ekāāl eo an “close contact” im ej mel̗el̗e in kwaar jutak tūrin armej eo epād nan̄inmej in ippān ilo 15 minit ilowaan 24 awa.

• Rar bareinwōt kwal̗o̗k bwe ilo wiik in em̗ōj an lōn̄l̗o̗k case ko ilo Arkansas jen 100,000, kōn jon̄an eo 1,202 ilo juon wōt raan ilo kar Oktoba 22 raan eo.

• Gov. Asa Hutchinson, ear kwal̗o̗k ilo Oktoba 20 raan eo ke enaaj jino kadikl̗o̗k kweilo̗k ko an bareinwōt ilo an itotak ilo public im kōm̗m̗ane kweilo̗k ko an ālikin an kar kweilo̗k ilo Oktoba 16 ippān juon eo ear wōr an nan̄inmej ak ear test im wōr an positive ikijjien coronavirus. Kōjjel̗a in ear kōm̗m̗ane ilo ejja raan in wōt im state budget director eo, ak head of the state Department of Corrections, juon state senator im ruo state representatives rar ba ke rar bōk nan̄inmej in. Jen iien eo, ruo bar state lawmakers rar bareinwōt tested positive ak rar bōk nan̄inmej in.

• Ear m̗ōkaj iien vote ilo kar Oktoba 19 raan eo. Jikin Ājmour eo an Arkansas ej kōn̗aan rejan̄ kajojo ri-vote ro bwe ren lukkuun kōjparok āinwōt kōn̗ak mask ko im kōttōl̗o̗k er jen ro jet kin jon̄an in 6 ne jen ro jet. Ewōr jet bukwōn ko rej kōjerbal styluses, bwe ri-vote ro ren jab jibwe kein vote ko bwe remaron̄ kajeeded nan̄inmej in.

Translation: Marshallese Educational Initiative staff

ENGLISH: arkansasonline.com/news/2020/oct/23/friday-oct-23-five-things-know-about-covid-19-arka/

SPANISH: arkansasonline.com/news/2020/oct/23/viernes-23-de-octubre-cinco-hechos-importantes-sob/