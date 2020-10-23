Drug, gun offenses net 58 year prison sentence for Louisana man

BENTONVILLE -- A Louisiana man was sentenced to 58 years in prison Thursday after a jury found him guilty of felony drug and gun charges, but the panel found him not guilty of charges involved in an armed home invasion.

Miketerrio Cooper, 25, of Homer, La. was found guilty of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and possession of firearms by certain persons. The nine women and three men found him not guilty of aggravated robbery and aggravated residential burglary.

Jurors began deliberating Wednesday, and it took them about seven hours before reaching the verdicts on the drugs and firearms charges. The panel sent a note Thursday morning to Circuit Judge Robin Green stating they hadn't reached a unanimous decision on the remaining two charges.

The judge gave the panel instruction stressing the importance of reaching verdicts and gave them more time to deliberate. The panel reached the last two verdicts about an hour later.

The jury recommended Cooper serve 40 years for the drugs and firearms charge and 18 years for the possession conviction. The panel recommended the sentences be served consecutively.

Cooper told jurors Thursday afternoon he had messed up and his life had gotten out of control. "I want to officially apologize for my wrongdoing," he said.

Cooper was arrested in connection with the 2019 incident in Rogers.

He testified Wednesday he was given a stolen gun and some marijuana, but denied being involved in the armed robbery. He testified he didn't know the items had been stolen.

Rogers police went to 911 S. 10th St. about 12:06 a.m. Dec. 6, 2019, for a report of three people with guns forcing their way into a home, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Tammy Egberts testified Tuesday when she answered a knock on her door three men, two wearing masks, were there. "I just know there were three guns pointed at me," she said.

She said they forced their way in, shoved her to the floor and one of them threatened to shoot her son. Egberts said she ran to her neighbor's home for help.

She testified she heard a gunshot and thought her son had been killed.

Jake Egberts testified he recognized William Todd because the two went to school together. Todd was not wearing a mask.

Jake Egberts said he fought with Cooper over a rifle and the gun went off and grazed his hand. He said the trio stole a safe containing a .40 caliber pistol, marijuana and a bag with white powder.

Jakes Egberts identified Cooper twice in court. Once while Cooper was wearing a mask and again after Cooper took off the mask.

Luke Watson, who was the getaway driver, told jurors about Cooper's involvement in the crime.

The jury did not find Cooper guilty of the charges directly related to the robbery.

Cooper's mother, Audrey, testified on her son's behalf and told jurors her son deserved to be punished for his actions, but she asked jurors not to punish him in a fashion that will throw away his life. "He is a really good man, but makes dumb decisions," she said.

The judge sentenced Cooper to 58 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections. He will be eligible for parole after he serves 14 years.

The judge ordered Cooper not to have any contact with the Egbertses.

The jury trial was the first one in Benton County since the start of the pandemic.

Green changed her courtroom to help ensure the safety to jurors. Six chairs were in her jury box instead of the usual twelve. Plastic barriers separated the six chairs while the remaining chairs were spaced out in the courtroom.

The judge required jurors, attorneys and others in attendance to wear masks. The jury was split into groups and kept in two jury rooms. The panel deliberated in the courtroom instead of a smaller jury room so jurors could deliberate while practicing social distancing.