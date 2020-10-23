Eagles rally late to upend Giants

PHILADELPHIA -- Hurried, harassed and hit repeatedly, Carson Wentz completed the comeback this time.

Wentz threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Boston Scott with 40 seconds remaining and the Philadelphia Eagles overcame an 11-point deficit in the final seven minutes to beat the New York Giants 22-21 on Thursday night.

Wentz led a depleted offense to 22 fourth-quarter points only to miss a two-point conversion at the end in a 30-28 loss to Baltimore on Sunday.

He wouldn't be denied against the Giants.

"He battled, faced adversity and hung in there," Eagles Coach Doug Pederson said. "He's taking a step in the right direction to be one of the top quarterbacks in the league."

Daniel Jones shook off a stumble that prevented him from an 88-yard touchdown run and had the Giants leading 21-10 following a 2-yard pass to Sterling Shepard with 6:17 left.

But Wentz rallied an offense missing eight starters. His 3-yard pass to Greg Ward cut it to 21-16. After the two-point conversion failed, the Eagles got the ball at their 29 with 2:02 to go.

Wentz threw a perfect strike from 18 yards out to Scott and the backup running back made an excellent catch to give Philadelphia the lead. The two-point conversion failed, but Jones was sacked by Brandon Graham and fumbled on the ensuing possession.

"We never faltered. We never panicked. We knew we were gonna win," Scott said. "Carson led us and it was a great team effort."

The Eagles (2-4-1) and Giants (1-6) are right in the mix in the NFC East, led by Dallas (2-4).

"This was huge for us," Wentz said. "The NFC East is wide open."

Wentz threw for 359 yards and two TDs and ran for a score. He was sacked three times and absorbed several hits.

Jones had only the end zone ahead of him away when he took off running from the Giants 12 in the third quarter. He was well ahead of everyone chasing him until he stumbled and got tackled before he could get up at the 8.

A pass interference penalty against Nickell Robey-Coleman on third down gave the Giants another try, and Wayne Gallman ran in from the 1 to give them a 14-10 lead.

Jones' 80 yard run was the longest by a Giants quarterback and tied for the fourth-longest in team history.