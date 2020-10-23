Early Voting Centers in Northwest Arkansas

Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election, nonpartisan judicial runoff, school board races and special elections continues through Nov. 2.

Voters may cast a ballot at any polling place in the county where they are registered to vote. Voters must provide a form of identification. No bags or purses are allowed in the Benton County Administration Building.

Hours and dates vary by location. Voting centers in Benton and Washington counties:

BENTON COUNTY

Administration Building, Quorum Court meeting room

• 215 E. Central Ave., Suite 324, Bentonville

• 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., today; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 through Oct. 30; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 31; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2.

First Landmark Baptist Church

• 206 S.E. 28th St., Bentonville

• 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., today; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26-30; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2.

County Election Commission

• 2109 W. Walnut St., Rogers

• 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., today; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 through Oct. 30; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 31; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2.

Sunnyside Baptist Church

• 210 E. Locust St., Rogers

• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 through Oct. 30; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2.

County Clerk's Office

• 707 S. Lincoln, Siloam Springs

• 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., today; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 through Oct. 30; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 31; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2.

Siloam Springs Community Building

• 110 N. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs

• 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., today; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26 through Oct. 30; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2.

St. Bernard's Catholic Church

• 1 St. Bernard Lane, Bella Vista

• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26 through Oct. 30.

New Life Christian Church

• 103 Riordan Road, Bella Vista

• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26 through Oct. 30.

Reach Church

• 900 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

• 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., today; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 through 30; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2.

NEBCO Community Building

• 17823 Marshall St., Garfield

• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 through Oct. 30.

Gravette Civic Center

• 401 Charlotte St. S.E., Gravette

• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 through Oct. 30.

Grace Lutheran Church

• 415 N. Sixth Place, Lowell

• 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., today; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 through Oct. 30.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Washington County Courthouse

• 280 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

• 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct 26. through Oct. 30; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 31.

• This is the only center in the county to vote Monday Nov. 2 and it will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Medical Arts Pharmacy

• 2515 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville

• 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 through Oct. 30.

Diamond Dance Studio

• 6279 W. Wedington, Fayetteville

• 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 through Oct. 30.

Bud Walton Arena

• 1270 Leroy Pond, Fayetteville

• 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Rise Physical Therapy

• 2668 E. Citizens Drive, Fayetteville

• 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Arvest Ballpark

• 3000 Gene George Blvd., Springdale

• 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today; 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 26 through Oct. 29; and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 30.

Springdale Civic Center

• 2323 S. Old Missouri Road, No. D1, Springdale

• 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 through Oct. 30; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 31

Elmdale Baptist Church

• 1700 W. Huntsville Road, Springdale

• 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 29 and Oct. 30; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 31.

Elkins Community Center

• 162 Doolin Drive, Elkins

• 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 through Oct. 30.

Lincoln Community Center

• 112 N. Main St., Lincoln

• 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 29 and Oct. 30.

Prairie Grove Fire Station

• 131 S. Neal St., Prairie Grove

• 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 through Oct. 30.

West Fork Community Center

• 222 Webber St., West Fork

• 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 through Oct. 30.

Source: Benton and Washington County clerks