Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Fayetteville police, Sheriff's Office investigate homicide

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 7:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption File photo

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police and the Washington County Sheriff's Office investigated a homicide Wednesday.

Police were called about 6:16 p.m.,to the area of 13942 Goshen-Tuttle Road, which is also Washington County 79, south of Goshen and west of Lake Sequoyah to assist the Sheriff's Office with a suspicious death investigation.

Detectives found a dead man at the scene. Further investigation led detectives to believe the victim was involved in an incident inside Fayetteville which resulted in a homicide.

The body has been sent to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT