Fiery wreck kills Monroe woman, 71, troopers say

A 71-year-old woman died Thursday after her vehicle hit a ditch near a construction zone and caught fire in Ashley County, troopers said.

The crash happened at about 5:20 p.m. as Georgianna Emfinger drove on U.S. 425 South through the zone, according to a preliminary report by state police. Troopers said Emfinger’s GMC left the road to the right, went up an embankment and became airborne.

The vehicle landed in a ditch, rolled onto its side and became “engulfed” in fire, the report states. Emfinger was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ashley County coroner’s office.

In Cleburne County, a 62-year-old man whose van left the road and struck a tree on Monday has died, a separate report states.

Jerry Michael Walker of Floral was driving a Chevrolet van north on Arkansas 25, north of Drasco, when the vehicle crossed the centerline and left the highway, troopers said.

The report states the van struck a ditch and two roadside fences, crossing at least part of a field before hitting the tree. Walker was taken to UAMS Medical Center, where he later died, authorities said.

Troopers described conditions as clear and dry at the time of both crashes.

At least 514 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, preliminary numbers indicate.