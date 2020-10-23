High school schedule

This week's football schedule

All games at 7 p.m. and subject to change

THURSDAY'S GAME

2A-6

Des Arc 54, Marvell 0

TODAY'S GAMES

CLASS 7A

7A-WEST

Rogers at Bentonville

Springdale at Fayetteville

Bentonville West at Rogers Heritage

FS Southside at Springdale Har-Ber

7A-CENTRAL

Cabot at Bryant

North Little Rock at FS Northside

LR Southwest at LR Catholic

Conway at LR Central, ccd., covid-19

CLASS 6A

6A-WEST

Benton at Greenwood

Van Buren at Lake Hamilton

LR Parkview at Russellville

Mountain Home at Siloam Springs

6A-EAST

Sylvan Hills at El Dorado

Searcy at Jonesboro

West Memphis at Sheridan

Marion at Pine Bluff, ccd., covid-19

CLASS 5A

5A-WEST

Vilonia at Alma

Greenbrier at Farmington

Harrison at Morrilton

Pea Ridge at Clarksville, ccd., covid-19

5A-EAST

Brookland at Batesville

Wynne at Paragould

Greene Co. Tech at Valley View

Forrest City at Nettleton, ccd., covid-19

5A-SOUTH

Hope at Camden Fairview

De Queen at HS Lakeside

Hot Springs at Texarkana, ccd., covid-19

OPEN Magnolia

5A-CENTRAL

Pulaski Academy at LR Christian

Jacksonville at LR Hall

White Hall at Maumelle

Beebe at Watson Chapel

CLASS 4A

4A-1

Shiloh Christian at Elkins

Prairie Grove at Gentry

Green Forest at Gravette

Berryville at Huntsville

4A-2

Clinton at Bald Knob

Lonoke at Cent. Ark. Christian

Heber Springs at SS Batesville

Mills at Stuttgart

4A-3

Cave City at Highland

Pocahontas at Jonesboro WS

Blytheville at Trumann

Rivercrest at Gosnell, ccd., covid-19

4A-4

Dardanelle at Mena

Dover at Waldron

Pottsville at Ozark

4A-7

Arkadelphia at Ashdown

Joe T. Robinson at Bauxite

Nashville at Benton HG

Fountain Lake at Malvern

4A-8

DeWitt at Dumas

Warren at Monticello

Helena-W. Helena at Star City

Crossett at Hamburg, ccd., covid-19

CLASS 3A

3A-1

Cedarville at Greenland

Charleston at Lincoln

Lavaca at Mansfield

Hackett at West Fork

3A-2

Harding Academy at Melbourne

Salem at Mountain View

OPEN Newport

3A-3

Palestine-Wheatley at Corning

Piggott at Harrisburg

Manila at Hoxie

Walnut Ridge at Osceola

3A-4

Atkins at Booneville

Danville at Baptist Prep

Paris at Perryville

Mayflower at Two Rivers

3A-5

Prescott at Bismarck

Centerpoint at Glen Rose

Horatio at Genoa Central

Fouke at Jessieville

3A-6

Camden HG at Drew Central

Barton at McGehee

PB Dollarway at Smackover

Rison at Lake Village, ccd., covid-19

CLASS 2A

2A-3

Cross County at E. Poinsett Co.

Cedar Ridge at Marked Tree

OPEN Earle, McCrory

2A-4

Hector at Johnson Co. WS

Conway Christian at Mountainburg

Bigelow at Quitman

Magazine at Yellville-Summit

2A-5

Mount Ida at Cutter Morning Star

Poyen at Gurdon

OPEN Magnet Cove

2A-6

Clarendon at Carlisle

Hazen at England

2A-7

Lafayette Co. at Foreman

Murfreesboro at Dierks

OPEN Mineral Springs

2A-8

Strong at Bearden

Parkers Chapel at Fordyce

Junction City at Hampton

NONCONFERENCE

Shreveport Calvary Baptist at Clarksville

Memphis Christian Brothers at Conway

Riverview at Lamar

