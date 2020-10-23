High school schedule

This week's football schedule
All games at 7 p.m. and subject to change
THURSDAY'S GAME
2A-6
Des Arc 54, Marvell 0
TODAY'S GAMES
CLASS 7A
7A-WEST
Rogers at Bentonville
Springdale at Fayetteville
Bentonville West at Rogers Heritage
FS Southside at Springdale Har-Ber
7A-CENTRAL
Cabot at Bryant
North Little Rock at FS Northside
LR Southwest at LR Catholic
Conway at LR Central, ccd., covid-19
CLASS 6A
6A-WEST
Benton at Greenwood
Van Buren at Lake Hamilton
LR Parkview at Russellville
Mountain Home at Siloam Springs
6A-EAST
Sylvan Hills at El Dorado
Searcy at Jonesboro
West Memphis at Sheridan
Marion at Pine Bluff, ccd., covid-19
CLASS 5A
5A-WEST
Vilonia at Alma
Greenbrier at Farmington
Harrison at Morrilton
Pea Ridge at Clarksville, ccd., covid-19
5A-EAST
Brookland at Batesville
Wynne at Paragould
Greene Co. Tech at Valley View
Forrest City at Nettleton, ccd., covid-19
5A-SOUTH
Hope at Camden Fairview
De Queen at HS Lakeside
Hot Springs at Texarkana, ccd., covid-19
OPEN Magnolia
5A-CENTRAL
Pulaski Academy at LR Christian
Jacksonville at LR Hall
White Hall at Maumelle
Beebe at Watson Chapel
CLASS 4A
4A-1
Shiloh Christian at Elkins
Prairie Grove at Gentry
Green Forest at Gravette
Berryville at Huntsville
4A-2
Clinton at Bald Knob
Lonoke at Cent. Ark. Christian
Heber Springs at SS Batesville
Mills at Stuttgart
4A-3
Cave City at Highland
Pocahontas at Jonesboro WS
Blytheville at Trumann
Rivercrest at Gosnell, ccd., covid-19
4A-4
Dardanelle at Mena
Dover at Waldron
Pottsville at Ozark
4A-7
Arkadelphia at Ashdown
Joe T. Robinson at Bauxite
Nashville at Benton HG
Fountain Lake at Malvern
4A-8
DeWitt at Dumas
Warren at Monticello
Helena-W. Helena at Star City
Crossett at Hamburg, ccd., covid-19
CLASS 3A
3A-1
Cedarville at Greenland
Charleston at Lincoln
Lavaca at Mansfield
Hackett at West Fork
3A-2
Harding Academy at Melbourne
Salem at Mountain View
OPEN Newport
3A-3
Palestine-Wheatley at Corning
Piggott at Harrisburg
Manila at Hoxie
Walnut Ridge at Osceola
3A-4
Atkins at Booneville
Danville at Baptist Prep
Paris at Perryville
Mayflower at Two Rivers
3A-5
Prescott at Bismarck
Centerpoint at Glen Rose
Horatio at Genoa Central
Fouke at Jessieville
3A-6
Camden HG at Drew Central
Barton at McGehee
PB Dollarway at Smackover
Rison at Lake Village, ccd., covid-19
CLASS 2A
2A-3
Cross County at E. Poinsett Co.
Cedar Ridge at Marked Tree
OPEN Earle, McCrory
2A-4
Hector at Johnson Co. WS
Conway Christian at Mountainburg
Bigelow at Quitman
Magazine at Yellville-Summit
2A-5
Mount Ida at Cutter Morning Star
Poyen at Gurdon
OPEN Magnet Cove
2A-6
Clarendon at Carlisle
Hazen at England
2A-7
Lafayette Co. at Foreman
Murfreesboro at Dierks
OPEN Mineral Springs
2A-8
Strong at Bearden
Parkers Chapel at Fordyce
Junction City at Hampton
NONCONFERENCE
Shreveport Calvary Baptist at Clarksville
Memphis Christian Brothers at Conway
Riverview at Lamar
