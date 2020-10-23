• Nancy Smith, manager of the South Carolina State Fair, said more than 10,000 people turned out on the first day of a drive-thru fair in Columbia to peer at agricultural exhibits through their car windows, and grab to-go funnel cakes and corn dogs.

• Will Ainsworth, 39, the Republican lieutenant governor of Alabama who sharply criticized a statewide mask mandate imposed by Republican Gov. Kay Ivey as an "overstep" that interferes with individual and property rights, has tested positive for covid-19.

• Aaron Honaker, 41, a Miami attorney described as a "serial bank robber" by the FBI, which suspects that he robbed five banks since Sept. 30, was arrested as he entered a bank branch in Coral Gables, Fla.

• Bill Zelenski, 44, of Waupaca, Wis., accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old man in a dispute over stolen reptiles -- including Mexican bearded lizards worth $17,000 -- and equipment valued at $27,850 has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

• Alex Branczik, a contemporary-art expert with Sotheby's of London, described a painting by the artist known as Banksy that is patterned on a Monet waterlilies image as one of the modern artist's "strongest and most iconic" works after it sold at auction for $9.8 million.

• Adam Donn, 41, of Norfolk, Va., faces up to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to cyberstalking for sending dozens of harassing emails and phone messages to Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and his family in a failed attempt to stop a June campaign rally by President Donald Trump.

• Sacha Dent, a school spokesman in Junction City, Kan., said officials called an emergency meeting to discuss personnel issues after an employee ordered a student to remove her hijab, an Islamic headscarf, prompting students to demonstrate outside a high school.

• Theodore Baskette, 21, who authorities say traveled from Tennessee to Brockton, Mass., with two accomplices to illegally sell nine weapons, including an AK-47 rifle, was sentenced to up to five years in a Massachusetts prison after pleading guilty to 20 firearms charges.

• Edward Snowden, the former U.S. National Security Agency contractor who has been living in Russia since 2013 to escape prosecution after leaking classified documents detailing U.S. government surveillance programs, has been granted permanent residency in Russia, his lawyer said.