No bail set for teen arrested in killing

A teenager arrested on suspicion of capital murder, first degree battery and commission of a terroristic act in connection with a shooting that left one teenager dead and another injured, was ordered held without bail Thursday by District Judge John Kearney.

Deon Foots, 17, of Pine Bluff was arrested Wednesday in connection with the Tuesday shooting death of Jarrett Massey, 16, also of Pine Bluff. An unidentified teenager was also wounded in the incident.

According to a probable-cause affidavit, read in District Court by deputy prosecutor Beth Carson, police were called about 10:21 a.m. Tuesday to the Village Green Apartments, located at 4321 S. Olive St., where they discovered a Black male teen suffering from gunshot wounds to both legs.

According to the affidavit, the youth, identified only as Victim 1, told police that he didn't know who had attacked him and did not know where the second victim was.

Almost 12 hours later, at 9:03 p.m. on Tuesday, the affidavit said, police were called to 4101 S. Olive St. to look into a report of an unresponsive person in a vehicle behind Jack Robey Junior High School.

"Upon their arrival they located the second victim, who was lying facedown in the passenger seat of the vehicle," Carson read from the affidavit. "They checked Victim 2 to see if he had a pulse, officers were not able to feel a pulse and he was pronounced dead by the Jefferson County Coroner at 9:54 p.m."

Carson said Massey appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds in his upper torso.

She said a witness told police that he was awakened by the sound of gunshots, looked out his window, and saw the first victim fighting with another youth who was named in the affidavit but has not been charged with a crime.

"He stated that he saw Deon Foots shoot Victim 1 and he noticed that the first victim was running toward the apartment," Carson read. "The witness stated that he noticed Deon Foots point the gun at the second victim, the victim of the homicide, while he was driving. The witness stated that the second victim pulled off in the vehicle and Deon Foots shot into the vehicle."

The witness described the gun as a small, dark, .22-caliber handgun, Carson said.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday, police located Foots at an apartment at 801 S. Wisconsin Drive in Pine Bluff and took him to the police station for questioning.

Carson said Foots told police he was with his brother and the other youth and the three went to Village Green Apartments to get some money, and he told police he noticed a male reaching into the waistband of his pants and his juvenile companion "jumped on him."

Carson said Foots told detectives that he got out of his vehicle holding a toy gun and that his brother had a .22-caliber pistol.

"He stated that his brother is the one that shot the gun and that he never did," she said. "He was asked where the toy gun was and where the .22 caliber was and he said that he did not know where either one of them was, and he terminated questioning at that time.

"Your Honor," Carson said as she concluded, "due to the serious nature of the charges, the state is going to request a no bond be issued for Deon Foots."

Kearney then informed Foots that there was probable cause to hold him and that no bail would be set "at this time."

He told Foots that he was being ordered held on charges of capital murder, first-degree battery and commission of a terroristic act, and he scheduled a first appearance hearing at 9 a.m. Dec. 7.

Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Hunter said a determination of whether to charge Foots as an adult would be made after his office receives the investigative report from the Pine Bluff Police Department.