Oklahoma back’s blocks pave way

University of Arkansas running back commitment Javion Hunt rushed for more than 100 yards last week, but his coach made sure to point out another area of his game.

Hunt, 6-0, 204 pounds, of Midwest City (Okla.) Carl Albert chose the Hogs over offers from Nebraska, Baylor, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, Minnesota, Iowa State, Texas Tech, Kansas and others.

He had 13 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown in a 42-7 victory over Piedmont while also having 4 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and a recovered fumble. He helped a teammate also rush over 100 yards.

"Something that really stuck out to us was his blocking," Carl Albert Coach Jimmy Corley. "That's what I like about Javion. He's such a team guy. He ran through there and leveled the linebacker and just kept going to the safety."

For the season, Hunt has 55 rushes for 389 yards, 2 touchdowns and a reception for 27 yards. Defensively, he has recorded 10 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and a recovered fumble at linebacker.

ESPN rates Hunt a 4-star prospect, the No. 19 running back in the nation and the No. 6 recruit in Oklahoma in the 2021 class.

"Just an outstanding young man," Corley said. "He's a great student great kid. Hard worker in the weight room. He's done everything we've asked him to do."

Hunt, whose father Jay was a running back for Oklahoma, rushed 160 times for 1,114 yards and 25 touchdowns as a junior while also having 12 receptions for 135 yards and 2 touchdowns.