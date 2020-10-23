100 years ago

Oct. 23, 1920

• That the name of Jo Johnson of Fort Smith, former state senator, defeated candidate for the Democratic nomination as state auditor and recently independent candidate for judge of the Twelfth Judicial circuit, was certified out as an independent at Mr. Johnson's person request was the statement made last night by Tom J. Terral, secretary of state. Mr. Johnson yesterday formally withdrew his name from the ticket and telegraphed the election board chairman of Sebastian and Scott counties, composing the district, asking that they stop his name from going on the ticket.

50 years ago

Oct. 23, 1970

• Dale Bumpers said Thursday night in a taped television speech that he had "tried very hard not to polarize our people" in his campaign for governor. Yet, he said, he has discussed the issues and presented a positive campaign. Most of the 30-minute program which was shown on KATV Channel 7 and KTHV Channel 11, was devoted to a restatement of his platform. Both Bumpers and the show's narrator criticized the campaign spending of Governor Rockefeller and his public relations staff.

25 years ago

Oct. 23, 1995

• The road to Booney Mixon's roots begins with a tunnel. The J.F. Shea Co. picked Mixon as project manager after it won the bid to build the state's first highway tunnel, on Arkansas 540. Mixon is the California company's resident Southerner, from Alabama. "I told my boss to put my name in the pot," the Auburn University graduate said from his temporary office in Fayetteville. "He said, 'It's already in there. I'm sure they'd like to have a good ol' boy from Alabama (rather) than someone from New York.' " Mixon moved to Arkansas at the end of September, shortly before the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department issued the $37.1 million project's work order.

10 years ago

Oct. 23, 2010

• The Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission on Friday approved a contract with a California-based company to manage the $53 million renovation of its passenger terminal. The vote to award the contract to Parsons Transportation Group capped nearly two weeks of turmoil involving questions surrounding the contract that were raised by City Director Joan Adcock. Friday's vote included specific references in the minutes to past dealings some commissioners had with companies seeking the contract, even though the commissioners earlier this year had made those disclosures, which were signed off by City Attorney Tom Carpenter.