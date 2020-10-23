Overall top 10 games

NO. 1 BRYANT VS. NO. 6 CABOT

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Hornet Stadium, Bryant

RECORDS Bryant 6-0, 3-0 7A-Central; Cabot 5-1, 1-1 7A-Central

COACHES Bryant: Buck James; Cabot: Scott Reed

NOTEWORTHY Bryant owns the state's current longest winning streak at 23 games. ... The Hornets scored 56 first-half points in a 70-0 rout at Little Rock Southwest last Friday. ... Cabot was off last week after Little Rock Central canceled because of its covid-19 situation. ... Panthers senior QB Tyler Gee has thrown 19 touchdown passes this season.

NO. 2 NORTH LITTLE ROCK AT FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Mayo-Thompson Stadium, Fort Smith

RECORDS North Little Rock 6-0, 3-0 7A-Central; Fort Smith Northside 4-2, 1-2 7A-Central

COACHES North Little Rock: J.R. Eldridge; Fort Smith Northside: Mike Falleur

NOTEWORTHY North Little Rock jumped out to a 28-0 first-quarter lead and rolled to a 49-10 victory at Little Rock Catholic last Friday. ... Senior WR Chris Jefferson finished with 6 receptions for 199 yards and 2 touchdowns a week ago for the Charging Wildcats. ... Fort Smith Northside has allowed 48 points in each of its two 7A-Central losses to Bryant and Conway. ... Senior QB Dreyden Norwood leads the Grizzlies with 12 touchdowns, including 8 passing and 4 rushing.

NO. 3 BENTONVILLE VS. ROGERS

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Tiger Stadium, Bentonville

RECORDS Bentonville 7-0, 4-0 7A-West; Rogers 4-1, 1-1 7A-West

COACHES Bentonville: Jody Grant; Rogers: Mike Loyd

NOTEWORTHY Bentonville's defense has given up 27 points in four 7A-West games, all victories. ... Senior QB Andrew Edwards threw 4 touchdown passes last Friday against Fayetteville. ... Rogers won its first 7A-West game of the season a week ago with a 44-34 victory over Springdale. ... QB Christian Francisco, a senior, has 17 touchdown passes this season for the Mounties.

NO. 4 GREENWOOD VS. NO. 8 BENTON

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Smith-Robinson Stadium, Greenwood

RECORDS Greenwood 7-0, 3-0 6A-West; Benton 5-2, 4-0 6A-West

COACHES Greenwood: Chris Young; Benton: Brad Harris

NOTEWORTHY Greenwood and Benton are two of the three 6A-West's undefeated teams, along with Lake Hamilton. ... The Bulldogs have outscored conference opponents 137-27. ... Benton defeated Greenwood 45-38 in last year's regular-season matchup in Benton. ... Benton senior QB Garrett Brown leads the state in passing yards with 1,846 yards. He also has 17 touchdown passes.

NO. 5 CONWAY VS. MEMPHIS CHRISTIAN BROTHERS

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE John McConnell Stadium, Conway

RECORDS Conway 4-2; Christian Brothers 7-1

COACHES Conway: Keith Fimple; Christian Brothers: Thomas McDaniel

NOTEWORTHY Conway agreed to play Christian Brothers after Little Rock Central was forced to cancel a game for the fourth consecutive week because of covid-19. ... The Wampus Cats had no trouble with Fort Smith Northside last Friday, winning 48-12. ... Christian Brothers RB Dallan Hayden is the brother of former Arkansas Razorback RB Chase Hayden. ... Conway looks to join Cabot (defeated Collierville) and Pulaski Academy (defeated Brentwood Ravenwood) with victories over Tennessee high school teams this season.

NO. 7 PULASKI ACADEMY AT LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Warrior Field, Little Rock

RECORDS Pulaski Academy 7-0, 3-0 5A-Central; Little Rock Christian 5-1, 3-0 5A-Central

COACHES Pulaski Academy: Kevin Kelley; Little Rock Christian: Eric Cohu

NOTEWORTHY This is the eighth time since 2015 that Pulaski Academy and Little Rock Christian have met, including two Class 5A state championship games (2018, 2019) and a Class 5A semifinal game in 2015. ... Junior QB Charlie Fiser leads the Bruins with 21 touchdown passes. ... Little Rock Christian won last year's regular-season meeting over Pulaski Academy, but the Bruins won the Class 5A state title in December. ... The Bruins and Warriors have combined for a 12-1 record in 2020, with the only loss between the two teams coming by the Warriors to Magnolia on Sept. 11.

NO. 9 LAKE HAMILTON VS. VAN BUREN

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Wolf Stadium, Pearcy

RECORDS Lake Hamilton 6-0, 3-0 6A-West; Van Buren 3-4, 1-3 6A-West

COACHES Lake Hamilton: Tommy Gilleran; Van Buren: Crosby Tuck

NOTEWORTHY Lake Hamilton reached the 40-point mark for a second consecutive week last Friday, putting up 42 points in a 42-19 victory over Siloam Springs. ... The Wolves are undefeated leading up to the state's ninth week for the second year in a row. ... Van Buren has lost two consecutive games, falling to Mountain Home and Little Rock Parkview. ... The 6A-West schedule doesn't get any easier for the Pointers, with home games against Greenwood (Oct. 30) and Benton (Nov. 6) looming.

NO. 10 WYNNE AT PARAGOULD

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Ram Stadium, Paragould

RECORDS Wynne 7-0, 4-0 5A-East; Paragould 1-6, 1-3 5A-East

COACHES Wynne: Van Paschal; Paragould: Michael Sloas

NOTEWORTHY Wynne enjoyed a 49-20 victory over its rival Batesville last Friday. ... The Yellowjackets are one of three undefeated teams left in Class 5A along with Pulaski Academy (7-0) and Texarkana (4-0). ... Paragould snapped a 17-game losing streak with a 35-0 victory at Forrest City a week ago. ... The 35 points the Rams scored last week was a season-high.