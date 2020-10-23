Sections
PB man arrested in shooting death

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:05 a.m.

A 32-year-old man has died of apparent gunshot wounds, Pine Bluff police said Thursday.

Police identified the slain Pine Bluff resident as Tyrice Graydon.

Sharrodrick Dunn, 36, also of Pine Bluff, has been booked into the Jefferson County jail on a charge of first-degree murder, police said.

Officers were sent to 202 Rhinehart Road on the city's north side about 2:45 p.m. Thursday on a call about a shooting, according to a news release from the Police Department. When the officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. The man was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff, police said, but succumbed to his injuries.

An investigation into the homicide, the city's 24th this year, is ongoing, according to police.

