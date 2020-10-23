Pursued car crashes into truck; man dies

A driver who fled from Faulkner County sheriff's deputies Thursday morning after speeding through a school bus zone on the outskirts of Conway died after his car crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer truck, according to Faulkner County Sheriff Tim Ryals.

The collision caused both vehicles to burst into flames. Neither the deceased driver of the 2015 Honda Accord nor the driver of the 1996 Kenworth truck was identified Thursday evening.

The incident occurred at 7:28 a.m. on U.S. 64, between Almost Famous Smokehouse & Grill and Stephens Automotive Repair, near the Faulkner County Fairgrounds.

According to an Arkansas State Police incident report, the driver of the Honda traveled west on the highway as he fled deputies. The Honda crossed the centerline into eastbound traffic, striking the front of the truck. The truck veered off the south side of the roadway.

The Honda spun around 180 degrees and slide under the truck. Both vehicles immediately burst into flames. The truck driver exited safely without injuries.

The body of the car's driver was being held at the Faulkner County coroner's office.