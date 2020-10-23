BASEBALL

Red powers past Black

An RBI double from Casey Opitz and a two-run home run by Zac White in the sixth inning allowed the Red team to beat the Black 4-2 in the University of Arkansas' intrasquad World Series on Thursday at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

The Red team now leads the seven-game series 3-2.

White reached on an error in the fourth inning to score the game's first run and his two-run home run proved to be the winning margin.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N50UuMSxzy0]

The Black team tied the game 1-1 in the top of the sixth on single to right field by Cayden Wallace that scored Christian Franklin. The Red team's three runs in the sixth inning all came with two outs, starting when Brady Slavens reached on a wild pitch. He scored on Opitz's double off the left-field fence, which was followed by White's home run two pitches later.

Jalen Battles led off the seventh inning for the Black team with a single, stole second and scored on an Ethan Bates single to cut the deficit to 4-2. Red reliever Peyton Pallette induced a pop out and a foul out to end the threat and get the win.

Pallette pitched the final 11/3 innings, allowing 1 run on 3 hits with 1 strikeout. Red starter Lael Lockhard pitched 4 scoreless innings, allowing 3 hits with 1 walk and 2 strikeouts.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ty3RWc60pLk]

Patrick Wicklander started for the Black team, allowing 1 hit and 1 unearned run in 31/3 innings with 5 strikeouts and 3 walks. Evan Taylor took the loss after allowing 1 run on 1 hit with 4 strikeouts in 12/3 innings.

Game 6 of the series will be at 1 p.m. Saturday and will be streamed on SEC Network-Plus.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

UCA wins in double overtime

Hadley Dickinson's second goal of the season gave the University of Central Arkansas a 1-0 double overtime victory over Missouri State on Thursday in Springfield, Mo.

Dickinson's goal came early in the second overtime on a counter attack. Abby Gibson played the ball from just beyond midfield and passed to Dickinson, who maneuvered around the goalkeeper outside the box to score the lone goal.

Lauren Hargus and Anika Sultan gave UCA its first two shots on-goal in the 19th and 20th minutes, respectively, and Sultan added a second in the 32nd minute. Reagan McCombs made a save in the 36th minute to stop Missouri State's only scoring chance of the first half.

The Bears got two shots on-goal in the first seven minutes of the second half, but McCombs stopped both. Dickinson had a shot on-goal in the 54th minute and Sultan had her third of the game in the 58th minute. McCombs made a fourth save in the 63rd minute to ensure the match went to overtime. Missouri State did not get a shot on-goal in the first overtime, while Laurel Landry got the only one for UCA.

"Both teams has some good chances, but I can't say enough about our team's grit and determination," UCA Coach Jeremy Bishop said. "To be able to make the runs on that final sequence that led to the game winner in the 108th minute was just pure heart."

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services